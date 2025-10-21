The singer was trolled for his outfits, friendships as well as family associations
BTS’s V is no stranger to hate and smear campaigns, often getting dragged for everything from his outfits to his public behaviour, that many have deemed as 'aloof, and rude'. Lately, the backlash has intensified, with users on X (formerly Twitter) posting threads accusing him of misbehavior and even claiming that “his family didn’t want anything to do with him.”
He was also trolled for dancing with Bada Lee.
In response, ARMY has shared photos of V with his family, including moments from his military service. One fan wrote, “Fans are trying so hard to create a hate train for V, making up lies. He won’t ever be the evil guy you want him to be.” Other fans connected the recent hate to the band's upcoming album and world tour next year. "I'm not falling for this manufactured rage, there's nothing happening here," one flatly wrote.
The controversy comes in the wake of the W Korea breast cancer awareness event, attended by V, RM, J-Hope, Karina, Jay Park, and K-drama stars like Lee Jun-ho. The event faced backlash for “trivialising” breast cancer, as attendees were seen enjoying the festivities and no pink ribbons were visible. Some fans criticized BTS for participating, while others defended them, noting they weren’t responsible for the event itself.
BTS has faced heightened scrutiny since their military discharge, starting with Jimin’s past relationship with Song Da-eun, which drew heavy criticism despite the couple having long since broken up.
