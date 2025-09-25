GOLD/FOREX
Inside BTS’s V’s new Rs 90 crore Seoul mansion — here's who lives next door

V apparently signed the papers back in May, a month before wrapping up military service

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
BTS's V paid in full cash
Instagram/ Thv

Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, has officially flexed his post-military service wallet. The global star just snagged a luxury pad in Seoul’s ultra-exclusive Cheongdam-dong, according to Sportschosun.com report that reveals he reportedly paid 14.2 billion won (Rs 89.8 crore) in full—no loans, no collateral, just straight-up cash.

The sprawling 273.96㎡ residence boasts five rooms and three bedrooms,. V apparently signed the papers back in May, a month before wrapping up military service, and officially took ownership in September.

The ultra-luxury complex houses just 29 residences, stretching from the 6th basement to the 20th floor. V’s new neighbors include South Korean celebrities like actors Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young, pro golfer Park In-bee, and star instructor Hyun Woo-jin.

This isn’t V’s first luxury move—he previously invested in a $4.5 million apartment in 2018. Now, as BTS gears up for their first album in four years, V’s new palace proves that the “post-army comeback” lifestyle is officially on another level.

On the work front, the singer was away in the US for a while with the rest of his bandmates, preparing for their comeback album and tour, which is slated for next year. As the band had said in their first reunited Weverse Live, they would be going back to their 'roots', leaving ARMY to wonder if the new album is like their debut tracks, Boy in Luv and Danger.

