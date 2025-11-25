GOLD/FOREX
Korean star Jo Bo Ah announces pregnancy

The actress's agency released a statement

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Jo Bo Ah got married last year.
Jo Bo Ah got married last year.

Actress Jo Bo Ah is officially stepping into a brand-new role—motherhood. On November 25, a media outlet reported that the beloved Tale of the Nine-Tailed and Destined With You star is currently pregnant and is expected to welcome her first child in late winter next year. Shortly after the news broke, her agency XYZ Studio confirmed the happy development, sharing a heartfelt message with fans.

"Hello, this is XYZ Studio. We would like to share our official statement regarding the news reported today about actress Jo Bo Ah. Actress Jo Bo Ah is expecting a child. We ask that you watch over her with warm blessings, and we ask for your generous understanding that we cannot share further details including her due date. We are deeply grateful to everyone who always sends Jo Bo Ah love and support, and after her return she will repay you with great performances as an actress. Once again, we sincerely thank you for the blessings and warm encouragement you have sent to Jo Bo Ah."

Jo Bo Ah, who has starred in several popular K-Dramas such as Tale 0f Nine Tailed, and Dear Hongrang, tied the knot with her non-celebrity partner in October of last year, and now the couple is preparing to welcome their first baby.

