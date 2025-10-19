Ilaiyaraaja’s Symphony No 1 ‘Valiant’ stuns Dubai fans with grand debut

This year marks Ilaiyaraaja’s 50th anniversary in the music industry, and there couldn’t have been a more fitting celebration than this. Supported by the UAE Philharmonic Orchestra and sponsored by Gulf News, the event brought to life Symphony No. 1 – Valiant, India’s first full-scale Western classical symphony, a project that has taken on mythical status among his fans. For those who remember his first announcement of a symphony in the 1990s that never saw release, this performance was long-awaited closure.