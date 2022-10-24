The concert entitled ‘Isai Rajangam, Ilaiyaraaja live in concert’ will celebrate the globally renowned artist’s repertoire, showcasing some of his most beloved songs.

DUBAI, 05 March 2022. Ilaiyaraaja performs at Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo by Suneesh Sudhakaran/Expo 2020 Dubai)

Famous singers such as Mano, Karthik, Usha Uthup, Shweta Mohan, and Yugendran will be joining the legend on stage along with SPB Charan, Vibhavari Apte Joshi, Priya Himesh, and Anitha karthikeyan. The show will be complete with chorus singers, and 65 musicians performing Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada songs.

Ilaiyaraaja’s musical style is characterised by an orchestration which is a synthesis of Indian folk music and western classical music. He uses electronic music technology that integrates synthesizers, electric guitars, keyboards, drum machines, rhythm boxes and MIDI with large orchestras that feature traditional instruments such as the veena, venu, nadaswaram, dholak, mridangam and tabla as well as western lead instruments such as saxophones and flutes.

Ilaiyaraaja has recieved several awards for his work throughout his career. Most notably in 2012, the maestro received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award for his creative and experimental work in the field of music, the highest recognition given to practicing artists in India. Early this year, Netflix surprised Indian fans by announcing the collaboration with the music composer for their hit show ‘Stranger Things’.

The maestro, who has won multiple Indian National Awards, has composed music for over 900 films in his career and is one of South India’s biggest cultural treasures.

Earlier at Expo 2020 in Dubai, the legend had performed live.

Ilaiyaraaja, 78, is considered to be one of the greatest Indian musicians of all time, having composed more than 7,000 songs and film scores for more than 1,400 movies. He is a stage veteran and has performed at more than 20,000 concerts.

The musician has been awarded five National Film Awards — three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score.

In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India, and in 2018 he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award.