Tonight's anime pick: 5 reasons why Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood is a legend time couldn't kill

Some anime come and go like seasonal trends. Then there’s Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (FMAB) — the show that refuses to fade away in the washing, regardless of how many flashy newcomers show up. It’s the second adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa’s hit manga, airing from 2009–2010, and unlike the 2003 version, it actually follows the manga to the end. For over a decade, it’s sat comfortably at the top of MyAnimeList’s rankings, and while some fans grumble that its position is 'protected' by diehards, the truth is: FMAB has a powerful hold.
Here’s the gist: two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, try the alchemy taboo — bringing their mother back to life. It goes horribly wrong. One loses an arm and a leg, the other loses his entire body. We're taken on a globe-trotting quest to restore what they lost, uncover a government conspiracy, and face terrifying antagonists. In the midst, you encounter themes of sacrifice, morality, and 'don’t mess with the laws of nature,' and you’ve got a story that actually sticks the landing.
And that’s why, more than a decade later, Brotherhood still sits smugly at the top of anime rankings.
So, why should you finally jump in (or rewatch it for the third time)? Here are five reasons — straight from the fandom. We won't give too many spoilers, don't worry.
The series balances personal stakes with world-altering consequences. While Edward and Alphonse’s journey to reclaim their bodies is the emotional core, the story expands into political conspiracies, secret organisations, and the mysterious homunculi. Fans frequently praise the series for its tight, coherent narrative. One comment noted, “It basically has the Rotten Tomatoes effect going for it… FMA succeeds at everything it does to one level or another, while also not having overt weaknesses.” Unlike many long-running anime that lose focus or meander into filler arcs, FMA:B keeps every thread purposeful, making it an addictive experience from start to finish.
FMA:B isn’t just about flashy fights and epic alchemy battles. It asks questions about sacrifice, responsibility, and the price of playing god. The law of equivalent exchange isn’t just a cool magic rule—it’s a guiding principle that echoes through every plot point and character decision. Viewers often comment on how the series treats friendship, family, and the consequences of ambition with nuance: “It’s one of the best for me because it does many things well. The hero’s journey is an actual struggle… there’s an overarching theme and a clear end goal.”
You know those anime arcs where nothing happens for 10 episodes? FMAB said, “absolutely not.” There’s zero filler here — every episode pushes the plot forward. Even better: there’s no helpless character waiting to be rescued. Everyone in the cast, from Winry to Mustang to Ling, pulls their weight. The ensemble cast is stacked with characters who have their own backstories, motivations, and arcs. No one’s just a pretty accessory.
Anime villains can be hit or miss, but FMAB nails it. Redditors rave about how the main antagonist ties into the story’s deepest themes, with callbacks that land hard in the finale. Even some, who thought the villain was 'meh,' admitted the show still holds at 8.5/10 because everything else is so strong. At worst? FMAB’s 'bad guy”'is still better than most anime’s “big bads.”
FMAB avoids the 'barriers' that scare off casual viewers. There’s no awkward fan service or bizarre tonal shifts that make you want to explain yourself to anyone walking into the room. It’s straightforward, accessible, and polished — which makes it an easy recommendation for anime veterans and total newbies alike.
So, is FMAB really the undisputed “best anime ever”? That’s up for debate (and trust me, fans debated it to death). Some say newer shows like Oshi no Ko might eventually take the crown. Others point out that FMAB’s fandom fights tooth-and-nail to keep it at #1. But here’s the thing: whether you call it the “greatest” or just “good,” Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood earns its spot. It’s tight, satisfying, and endlessly rewatchable.
If you haven’t watched it yet, what are you even doing? And if you have, well… maybe it’s time to revisit Ed, Al, and the gang — because unlike most anime, FMAB only gets better with time.
