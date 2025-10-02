Tonight's anime pick: 5 reasons why Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood is a legend time couldn't kill

Some anime come and go like seasonal trends. Then there’s Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (FMAB) — the show that refuses to fade away in the washing, regardless of how many flashy newcomers show up. It’s the second adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa’s hit manga, airing from 2009–2010, and unlike the 2003 version, it actually follows the manga to the end. For over a decade, it’s sat comfortably at the top of MyAnimeList’s rankings, and while some fans grumble that its position is 'protected' by diehards, the truth is: FMAB has a powerful hold.