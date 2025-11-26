Hawkins fever has officially hit the UAE, and yes, you can indulge without stepping into the Upside Down. From Eggo-loving tees to Demogorgon ornaments, the world of Stranger Things merchandise is as chaotic and addictive as the show itself. If you're a die-hard fan, a binge-watching newbie, or just here for the retro vibes, there’s something to feed every fangirl and fanboy obsession. We’ve rounded up 10 must-have items — and no, you don’t need Eleven’s telekinesis to get them home.