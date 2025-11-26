GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
E-COMMERCE
E-COMMERCE
Best Buys /
E-COMMERCE /
Lifestyle

A guide to the best Stranger Things merchandise: 10 things UAE fans can buy right now

The merchandise is as chaotic and addictive as the show itself

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
We’ve rounded up 10 must-have items — and no, you don’t need Eleven’s telekinesis to get them home.
We’ve rounded up 10 must-have items — and no, you don’t need Eleven’s telekinesis to get them home.

Hawkins fever has officially hit the UAE, and yes, you can indulge without stepping into the Upside Down. From Eggo-loving tees to Demogorgon ornaments, the world of Stranger Things merchandise is as chaotic and addictive as the show itself. If you're a die-hard fan, a binge-watching newbie, or just here for the retro vibes, there’s something to feed every fangirl and fanboy obsession. We’ve rounded up 10 must-have items — and no, you don’t need Eleven’s telekinesis to get them home.

Ready to flex your fandom? Let’s go.

Also Read: When does Stranger Things 5 arrive on Netflix in the UAE? Release time and full guide

1) Stranger Things Unisex Strangers Things Surfer Boy Pizza

Just when you thought your Stranger Things collection couldn’t get any better. along comes the Unisex Surfer Boy Pizza T-shirt — and yes, it’s everything you didn’t know you needed. Imagine the vibes: classic ‘80s surf meets Hawkins’ supernatural chaos, all topped off with a slice of cheesy nostalgia.

It’s unisex, comfy enough to binge-watch all five seasons in. Pair it with your ripped jeans, your Stranger Things socks, or just wear it while hoarding Eggo waffles — we won’t judge.

2) Mattel Games Stranger Things Magic 8 Ball

Who says the Upside Down is unpredictable? With the Stranger Things Magic 8 Ball, your fate is now in the hands of… plastic and mystery. Shake it, flip it, and let the 8 Ball reveal whether your next move will be heroic, terrifying, or downright weird — basically, Hawkins in a nutshell.

Perfect for fans who want to consult the supernatural without risking the real Upside Down, this retro-inspired toy is as fun on your desk as it is for pranking your friends. Bonus points if you ask it questions about Eleven, Demogorgons, or where your missing Eggo waffles went.

3) Hallmark Netflix Stranger Things Demogorgon Christmas Ornament 

Deck the halls with...a demogorgon? The Hallmark Stranger Things Demogorgon Ornament brings a little Upside Down chaos to your tree, in case you needed Christmas to be...you know, spooky. From its gaping maw to its eerily detailed petals, this ornament is for fans who like their holiday décor with a side of suspense.

Hang it up, step back, and marvel at the fact that your tree has officially gone rogue.

4) Buffalo Games – Stranger Things Demogorgon Lights 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

The Stranger Things Demogorgon Lights 500-Piece Puzzle is here to test your puzzle skills and your nerve. With precision-cut pieces, vibrant artwork, and that Demogorgon lighting up the scene, this puzzle is part brain-teaser, part fan tribute, and all kinds of satisfying.

For Stranger Things fans who love a little suspense with their self-care, this puzzle promises hours of relaxing fun — assuming the Demogorgon doesn’t scare you off halfway through. Once completed, it makes a stunning wall display, too.

5) Cotton Tote Bag 

It's the mix of practical and fangirl/fanboy-approved. Big enough for your groceries, fan merch, this sturdy cotton canvas bag lets you show off your Stranger Things love wherever you go.

Lightweight, reusable, and stylish, it’s basically your new everyday sidekick.

6) Blue Mesh Hats Trucker Hat Snapback Thinking Canvas Cap

Meet the Blue Mesh Trucker Hat Snapback. With its breathable mesh, adjustable snapback, and casual-cool vibe, it’s perfect for men, women, and anyone who likes their style so good, a touch of 80s, but on point.

7) Ceramic Stranger Things Coffee Mug

Start your mornings like a true Hawkins resident with the RYN Stranger Things Ceramic Coffee Mug. Big enough for your coffee, tea, and this mug is for fans who like their caffeine with a side of suspense.

Featuring Stranger Things artwork, it’s the kind of mug that sparks joy, nostalgia, and just a hint of Upside Down anxiety.

8) Stranger Things mens Hellfire Club 

Oh, Eddie Munson, we’ll never forget you. Rock the retro 3/4 sleeves and bold Hellfire Club logo just like Eddie — the metalhead D&D hero we can’t get enough of.

So, if you’re rolling dice, binge-watching Season 4, or just flexing your Eddie-level attitude, this tee blends comfort, style, and a hint of chaos — everything the Hellfire Club (and Eddie himself) stands for.

9) Genuine Fred Stranger Things, Milk Carton Notes

Cute and useful. Each mini note looks like it came straight from Hawkins’ quirky world — perfect for jotting down reminders, secret messages, or even your next Demogorgon sighting.

Compact, and full of fan flair, these notes are a must-have for anyone who likes their stationery with a side of Stranger Things nostalgia.

10) Lite Brite Stranger Things Best of 4 Seasons

Retro vibes meet the Upside Down with the Lite-Brite Stranger Things Best of 4 Seasons Set. This isn’t your childhood Lite-Brite — it’s HD, high-definition, and packed with 650 colorful mini pegs to recreate all your favourite icons and moments from the series. Holiday lights, Demogorgons, and more, all in a glow-worthy display you actually made yourself.

With 12 design templates, 4 colour-changing light modes, and a grid with 50% more holes, fans 14+ can let their creativity shine — literally.

Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.

Also In This Package

6 Stranger Things that broke our souls

6 Stranger Things scenes that broke our souls: Max in danger to Eddie's final stand

Stranger Things: Do you stand a chance in Hawkins?

If Stranger Things was real: 7 scenarios that will test your survival skills
Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Stranger Things finale will air in theatres, which is a first for Netflix.

What time will Stranger Things Season 5 release in UAE?

3m read
Millie Bobby Brown talks about the last day of Stranger Things 5.

Millie Bobby Brown recalls last day of Stranger Things

3m read
Sadie Sink as Max in Stranger Things Season 4.

6 Stranger Things that broke our souls

2m read
The Wicked star is getting ready to say goodbye to touring

Ariana Grande reveals why 2026 might be her final tour

2m read