The merchandise is as chaotic and addictive as the show itself
Hawkins fever has officially hit the UAE, and yes, you can indulge without stepping into the Upside Down. From Eggo-loving tees to Demogorgon ornaments, the world of Stranger Things merchandise is as chaotic and addictive as the show itself. If you're a die-hard fan, a binge-watching newbie, or just here for the retro vibes, there’s something to feed every fangirl and fanboy obsession. We’ve rounded up 10 must-have items — and no, you don’t need Eleven’s telekinesis to get them home.
Ready to flex your fandom? Let’s go.
Just when you thought your Stranger Things collection couldn’t get any better. along comes the Unisex Surfer Boy Pizza T-shirt — and yes, it’s everything you didn’t know you needed. Imagine the vibes: classic ‘80s surf meets Hawkins’ supernatural chaos, all topped off with a slice of cheesy nostalgia.
It’s unisex, comfy enough to binge-watch all five seasons in. Pair it with your ripped jeans, your Stranger Things socks, or just wear it while hoarding Eggo waffles — we won’t judge.
Who says the Upside Down is unpredictable? With the Stranger Things Magic 8 Ball, your fate is now in the hands of… plastic and mystery. Shake it, flip it, and let the 8 Ball reveal whether your next move will be heroic, terrifying, or downright weird — basically, Hawkins in a nutshell.
Perfect for fans who want to consult the supernatural without risking the real Upside Down, this retro-inspired toy is as fun on your desk as it is for pranking your friends. Bonus points if you ask it questions about Eleven, Demogorgons, or where your missing Eggo waffles went.
Deck the halls with...a demogorgon? The Hallmark Stranger Things Demogorgon Ornament brings a little Upside Down chaos to your tree, in case you needed Christmas to be...you know, spooky. From its gaping maw to its eerily detailed petals, this ornament is for fans who like their holiday décor with a side of suspense.
Hang it up, step back, and marvel at the fact that your tree has officially gone rogue.
The Stranger Things Demogorgon Lights 500-Piece Puzzle is here to test your puzzle skills and your nerve. With precision-cut pieces, vibrant artwork, and that Demogorgon lighting up the scene, this puzzle is part brain-teaser, part fan tribute, and all kinds of satisfying.
For Stranger Things fans who love a little suspense with their self-care, this puzzle promises hours of relaxing fun — assuming the Demogorgon doesn’t scare you off halfway through. Once completed, it makes a stunning wall display, too.
It's the mix of practical and fangirl/fanboy-approved. Big enough for your groceries, fan merch, this sturdy cotton canvas bag lets you show off your Stranger Things love wherever you go.
Lightweight, reusable, and stylish, it’s basically your new everyday sidekick.
Meet the Blue Mesh Trucker Hat Snapback. With its breathable mesh, adjustable snapback, and casual-cool vibe, it’s perfect for men, women, and anyone who likes their style so good, a touch of 80s, but on point.
Start your mornings like a true Hawkins resident with the RYN Stranger Things Ceramic Coffee Mug. Big enough for your coffee, tea, and this mug is for fans who like their caffeine with a side of suspense.
Featuring Stranger Things artwork, it’s the kind of mug that sparks joy, nostalgia, and just a hint of Upside Down anxiety.
Oh, Eddie Munson, we’ll never forget you. Rock the retro 3/4 sleeves and bold Hellfire Club logo just like Eddie — the metalhead D&D hero we can’t get enough of.
So, if you’re rolling dice, binge-watching Season 4, or just flexing your Eddie-level attitude, this tee blends comfort, style, and a hint of chaos — everything the Hellfire Club (and Eddie himself) stands for.
Cute and useful. Each mini note looks like it came straight from Hawkins’ quirky world — perfect for jotting down reminders, secret messages, or even your next Demogorgon sighting.
Compact, and full of fan flair, these notes are a must-have for anyone who likes their stationery with a side of Stranger Things nostalgia.
Retro vibes meet the Upside Down with the Lite-Brite Stranger Things Best of 4 Seasons Set. This isn’t your childhood Lite-Brite — it’s HD, high-definition, and packed with 650 colorful mini pegs to recreate all your favourite icons and moments from the series. Holiday lights, Demogorgons, and more, all in a glow-worthy display you actually made yourself.
With 12 design templates, 4 colour-changing light modes, and a grid with 50% more holes, fans 14+ can let their creativity shine — literally.
