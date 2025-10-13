Filipina expat wins Dh25,000 in UAE Lottery, to reunite with kids in Philippines after 8 years

How four lucky numbers in Dh100m UAE Lottery will help her finally take dream trip home
Dubai: For many UAE residents, Dh25,000 might represent one or a few months’ salary. But for Marjorisa Quizon Benedicto, winning that amount in the UAE Lottery meant something far more precious—the chance to finally embrace her two children after eight years of separation.
The 37-year-old Filipina expat worker’s life changed recently when she picked four lucky numbers in the Pick 4 daily game and walked away with Dh25,000.
The windfall will not only clear her debts but also fund a journey she has dreamed of for nearly a decade—flying home to the Philippines to see her kids.
“Last Sunday, I played Pick 4, and then after the draw, I saw that I won Dh25,000,” Marjorisa said, her voice filled with emotion.
She called it a “very lucky time” for her because she could use “all of it to pay my debt.”
Marjorisa’s story mirrors that of countless overseas workers who sacrifice time with their families to build better futures for their loved ones. She has been supporting her children while building a life thousands of miles away from them.
“It has been more than eight years that [I have been] staying here,” she said.
She also revealed that she had not gone home or seen her children all this while.
“Luckily, also I have the chance to go home to visit my kids, because it’s been more than eight years that I’ve not seen my kids,” she said, her voice choking.
The UAE Lottery offers several cash prizes across different games, including a Dh100 million Grand Prize that remains unclaimed. The Pick 4 game, which Marjorisa played, allows participants to select four numbers for a chance to win up to Dh25,000 daily.
According to the UAE Lottery, the chances of striking it lucky with the “exact” four matching numbers is just one in 10,000.
Picking her four lucky numbers that matched the result has finally made the long-awaited dream trip home to the Philippines possible.
Beyond the emotional reunion, the prize money will help Marjorisa clear her financial obligations, giving her a fresh start and peace of mind.
