The Unfriend in Dubai's Al Serkal: Dates, tickets, and why you need to go

It's all about a simple friend request that goes disastrously wrong
There's always something brewing at Al Serkal. Sometimes, it's a Shakespearean tragedy.
And sometimes, it's a darkly funny holiday tale.
British comedy fans, brace yourselves: The Unfriend, written by Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who), is about a simple friend request goes disastrously wrong when a suspiciously cheerful American woman shows up at the door. The family, bound by British politeness, can’t bring themselves to say, “Please don’t kill us.”
Directed by Priya Pinto and produced by H72, the play is all about murder, mayhem, and manners.
The show runs at The Junction on December 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 pm, and tickets are selling fast.
Cast:
Seb Murphy as Peter Lindel
Kat Kinsella as Debbie Lindel
Brittany Wood as Elsa Jean Krakowski
Manon Maindivide as Rosie Lindel
Tanush Singh as Alex Lindel
Danni Thomas as The Neighbour
Harry Apostoleris as PC Junkin
By car: Al Serkal Avenue is in Al Quoz. From Sheikh Zayed Road, take the Al Manara exit (43), turn right on Al Manara Street, then right onto 8th Street. At the roundabout, take the second exit to 17th Street. Al Serkal Avenue will be on your left.
By metro: Take the Red Line to Noor Bank Station, then a short taxi or bus ride to Al Serkal Avenue.
By taxi: Al Serkal Avenue is well-known—any Dubai driver should know it.
Politeness has never been this deadly, or this entertaining. Don’t miss this one. Get your tickets on Platinumlist.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox