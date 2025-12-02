GOLD/FOREX
It's all about a simple friend request that goes disastrously wrong

The Unfriend in Dubai's Al Serkal: Dates, tickets, and why you need to go

There's always something brewing at Al Serkal. Sometimes, it's a Shakespearean tragedy.

And sometimes, it's a darkly funny holiday tale.

British comedy fans, brace yourselves: The Unfriend, written by Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who), is about a simple friend request goes disastrously wrong when a suspiciously cheerful American woman shows up at the door. The family, bound by British politeness, can’t bring themselves to say, “Please don’t kill us.”

Directed by Priya Pinto and produced by H72, the play is all about murder, mayhem, and manners.

The show runs at The Junction on December 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 pm, and tickets are selling fast.

Cast:

  • Seb Murphy as Peter Lindel

  • Kat Kinsella as Debbie Lindel

  • Brittany Wood as Elsa Jean Krakowski

  • Manon Maindivide as Rosie Lindel

  • Tanush Singh as Alex Lindel

  • Danni Thomas as The Neighbour

  • Harry Apostoleris as PC Junkin

How to get there

  • By car: Al Serkal Avenue is in Al Quoz. From Sheikh Zayed Road, take the Al Manara exit (43), turn right on Al Manara Street, then right onto 8th Street. At the roundabout, take the second exit to 17th Street. Al Serkal Avenue will be on your left.

  • By metro: Take the Red Line to Noor Bank Station, then a short taxi or bus ride to Al Serkal Avenue.

  • By taxi: Al Serkal Avenue is well-known—any Dubai driver should know it.

Politeness has never been this deadly, or this entertaining. Don’t miss this one. Get your tickets on Platinumlist.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
