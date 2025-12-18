Delhi: No pollution certificates, no fuel

Checks stepped up across NCR; residents welcome move to curb pollution
New Delhi: Delhi authorities on Wednesday intensified vehicle checks across the National Capital as stringent pollution-control measures under GRAP Stage IV (Severe+) came into force, including denial of fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and restrictions on older, non-compliant vehicles entering the city.
Teams from Transport Enforcement were deployed across Delhi, including at fuel stations, a day after the Supreme Court allowed the Delhi government to act against vehicles operating below the BS-IV emission standard in the National Capital Region. From midnight on Wednesday, petrol pumps were directed to dispense fuel only to vehicles producing a valid PUC certificate.
The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), through its Department of Environment and Forests, issued directions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, mandating strict enforcement during GRAP Stage IV conditions. The entire Union Territory of Delhi has been declared an Air Pollution Control Area under Section 19(1) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.
Visuals from RK Puram showed officials checking vehicles at fuel stations and turning away those without valid certificates. Deep Singh, a Delhi Transport Corporation employee deployed at a CNG station, said enforcement teams were acting under government instructions.
“We have been deployed here on duty by the Delhi Government. We are checking vehicles, and those whose PUC certificate is not valid are not being given CNG here. This is a good guideline of the Government. I urge all vehicle drivers and transporters in Delhi to get PUC certificates for their vehicles,” Singh said.
The move has found support among residents. Rajeshwar, a vehicle owner, said the decision would help remove highly polluting vehicles from the roads. “This is a good measure. Otherwise, even really old vehicles were getting fuel,” he said.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had invoked GRAP Stage IV on December 13, 2025, triggering the strictest pollution-control measures as air quality deteriorated to ‘Severe+’ levels. Under the directions, all petrol, diesel and CNG retail outlets in Delhi must verify PUC certificates before dispensing fuel. Verification may be carried out through physical certificates, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, or electronic databases such as VAHAN.
The notification also restricts the entry of all motor vehicles registered outside Delhi and below BS-VI emission standards during GRAP Stage IV, except vehicles running on CNG or electric power, public transport, and those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.
In addition, vehicles carrying construction materials — including sand, aggregates, stone, bricks, cement, ready-mix concrete and debris — have been barred from entering Delhi during the severe pollution phase. Violators may be penalised or have their vehicles seized.
Data cited by authorities underline the impact of vehicular emissions on Delhi’s air quality. A 2015 IIT Kanpur study found that vehicles contribute nearly 20% of PM10 and over 25% of PM2.5 emissions in winter, besides accounting for significant shares of methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide emissions. Construction activities also add to particulate pollution, particularly during winter.
The notification directs fuel companies, Delhi Traffic Police, municipal bodies and GNCTD departments to ensure strict compliance. Authorities warned that violations would be punishable under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, or other applicable laws. The directions will remain in force until GRAP Stage IV is withdrawn or modified by CAQM and will automatically apply again if the severe pollution stage is re-invoked.
