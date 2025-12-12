Watch: Street Fighter’s new trailer drops with wild cast posters

Trailer, cast profiles reveal Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, more for 2026 film
The first official trailer and cast profile posters for the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie have been released, giving fans across gaming and film communities their first detailed look at how the iconic Capcom franchise is being brought to the big screen. The teaser debuted at The Game Awards 2025, alongside a large set of character posters that showcase the ensemble cast portraying beloved fighters from the long-running video game series.
Produced by Legendary Entertainment and distributed by Paramount Pictures, the film — simply titled Street Fighter — is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 16, 2026. It marks the latest live-action adaptation of Capcom’s classic franchise, following earlier versions in 1994 and 2009, but promises a new vision more rooted in the source material.
The trailer delivers quick, stylized glimpses of core characters such as Ryu, played by Andrew Koji; Ken Masters, portrayed by Noah Centineo; and Chun-Li, played by Callina Liang. WWE stars Joe 'Roman Reigns' Anoaʻi and Cody Rhodes headline the posters as Akuma and Guile, respectively, while Jason Momoa takes on Blanka. The expansive cast also includes names like 50 Cent, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, and David Dastmalchian, contributing to an ensemble that blends martial arts performers, actors and crossover stars.
In addition to the trailer, the studio released individual character posters, offering a clearer view of costuming and character likenesses ahead of the film’s wider campaign. These posters highlight visual details and actor interpretations for fighters including Guile, Ryu, Chun-Li, M. Bison and others, often generating strong reactions from fans online.
The new promotional wave comes as anticipation for the film builds alongside renewed interest in cinematic adaptations of video games, following the success of other genre entries this year. The trailer’s mix of rapid-fire combat shots and character reveals underlines the production’s effort to balance Street Fighter’s arcade roots with contemporary action cinema sensibilities.
