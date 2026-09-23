The Kurator’s London Fashion Week SS27 Roundup

Burberry closed the week, as it always does, but long before the show, the usual question had already started doing the rounds: “What other shows do you have? Are you doing Burberry?” It is the question some dread and others desperately want to be asked. Among journalists, buyers, stylists and the wider fashion-week ecosystem, it can mean several things at once: a way of sharing the excitement with someone else who has made the cut; a tactical enquiry when your own invitation has failed to materialise; or, for those with a little more nerve, a way of establishing whether an after-party invitation might be within reach even if the show itself is not. There is also the simple matter of wanting guaranteed company in the Burberry bubble, where Jonathan Baileys of the world can glide past and everyone agrees to behave as though this happens every Monday. And then there are the moments you know you will want to talk about afterwards, preferably with someone who is not already halfway into a car. Last season it was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. This season it was Central Cee, who appeared on the runway debuting his very calm catwalk.