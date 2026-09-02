The SS27 edition runs 22 to 26 October at d3, with designer applications open now
Dubai: Dubai Fashion Week has released its dates. The Spring/Summer 2027 edition runs from 22 to 26 October 2026 at Dubai Design District, the same address the event has built its reputation in. Designer applications opened alongside the announcement, which means the next few weeks are the window for anyone hoping to make the schedule.
For readers unfamiliar with the calendar, the season-ahead naming is standard practice across the industry. Collections shown this October are the ones intended to reach shop floors in spring and summer of next year.
The organisers describe a curated programme built around regional creativity, bringing designers together with buyers and other industry figures. The runway schedule itself has not been released yet.
The Buyers Programme brings retailers in to see new collections through showroom appointments and designer previews, with the aim of turning a runway appearance into an actual order. There is also a broader networking strand covering designers, buyers, established retailers and media.
Designer applications are open now through the official DFW website. Every submission goes to a Selection Committee, which reviews entries with the stated aim of assembling a lineup that reflects how fashion in the region is currently developing.
No application deadline was given in the announcement, so anyone considering it should not treat late October as the relevant date. With the event five weeks after the dates were confirmed, the practical window is likely to be considerably shorter.
The runway lineup is the next thing to expect.
DFW was co-founded by Dubai Design District, part of TECOM Group, and the Arab Fashion Council. The pairing gives the event both a permanent physical home in d3 and the regional industry apparatus to draw designers from across the Arab world.
That combination has been the platform's central pitch since it launched: a fashion week rooted in the region, with a stated ambition to put emerging regional designers in front of a global audience.
Dubai Fashion Week SS27 runs 22 to 26 October 2026 at Dubai Design District. Designer applications are open at the official DFW website.