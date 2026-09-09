Record-breaking lease: District One mansion commands Dh21 million rental deal

B1 Properties has brokered a record-breaking deal, securing the highest residential lease in District One history. The firm finalized a landmark three-year contract valued at Dh21 million for an eight-bedroom mansion with a basement in Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

"The market landscape is shifting decisively toward turnkey availability, with high-net-worth individuals entering Dubai expecting world-class residences without the extended timelines associated with off-plan construction," stated Babak Jafari, Chief Executive Officer of B1 Properties. "Because there is a severe shortage of ready, top-tier secondary properties in prime master communities, rental transactions of this magnitude have become a significant highlight of Dubai’s real estate market. When a property of this scale becomes available in a supply-constrained location like District One, serious tenants act fast and stay long."

Spanning nearly 32,000 square feet directly along the signature Crystal Lagoon, the estate provides a rare combination of physical scale, privacy, and architectural refinement. This landmark lease adds to B1 Properties' established history in District One, following its previous record-breaking sale of a 31,080-square-foot plot in the community. District One maintains a strong market premium within the super-prime sector due to its low-density master plan and strategic location. Positioned 10 minutes from Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, the community integrates central city access with private waterfront living, featuring a seven-kilometer man-made Crystal Lagoon.