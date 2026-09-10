Hourly paid parking to start in JVC District 16 from October 15
Dubai: Residents and visitors in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) District 16 will have to pay for on-street parking from October 15, with parking services in the area operated by Parkonic.
Parking will be charged by the hour, or part thereof, seven days a week, including weekends and public holidays. The rates will be Dh4 per hour from 8am to 5pm and Dh6 per hour from 5pm to midnight. Parking will be free between midnight and 8am.
Drivers can pay for parking by SMS by following the instructions displayed on signs at the location. If an SMS parking session is not initiated, the parking fee will automatically be deducted from the vehicle’s Salik account when the vehicle exits.
Cash, parking machines and QR code payments will not be available at the location.
Parkonic is also providing membership plans for District 16 (P117) residents, enabling eligible tenants to park without incurring hourly charges.
Parkonic is offering membership packages priced at Dh672 for one month, Dh1,999 for three months, Dh3,999 for six months and Dh4,999 for one year.
Residents who wish to bypass visitor parking fees and choose a membership instead must register their vehicle and activate their resident parking eligibility through the PARKONIC+ app or tenancy registration portal - www.parkonic.com/tenant-registration-form
Residents will need to submit documents including their title deed, Ejari and lease agreement. Applications will be reviewed by Parkonic and approval will not be immediate, as documents must first be verified.
The resident registration deadline is October 13, 2026.
Each eligible property in District 16 can receive up to two resident parking allocations. Multiple vehicles can be registered to a property, but only two registered vehicles can use the resident parking entitlement at the same time.
If both allocations are already in use, any additional registered vehicle parked in the designated District 16 areas will be charged the applicable parking fee.
Resident parking eligibility is valid solely for the approved tenancy duration, and both registration and activation must be completed before the benefit can be used. Standard parking fees will be charged until activation is finalised.
Activation is available after residents receive an authorised PIN by email from Parkonic. The email will contain the PIN and supporting information.
The District 16 parking zone will operate as a ticketless system, with a vehicle’s number plate serving as its digital parking record.
Vehicles without a Salik account, or those with insufficient Salik balance, will need to use SMS parking. Failure to pay applicable parking fees could result in enforcement action, including fines, blacklisting or legal action by the relevant authority.