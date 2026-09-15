Dubai traffic today: E44 and E311 congestion near Business Bay and JVC while Sharjah traffic slows on E11 Al Ittihad Road

Red zones on E11, E44 and key interchanges disrupt traffic across Dubai, Sharjah
Dubai: Dubai: Motorists across Dubai and Sharjah are facing delays on several major roads this morning, with live traffic data showing congestion building across key corridors linking the two emirates.
Around Dubai Marina, Al Barsha and JVC, most of E11, D61 and D72 are flowing green. A red segment appears on D61 near the Jumeirah Village Circle roundabout, close to Circle Mall, with a marked icon there, and another red patch is on E311 near the D59/D591 junction by Discovery Gardens.
Across Ras Al Khor, Nad Al Sheba and Dubai Silicon Oasis, a red stretch runs along E44 where it meets D71/D69 near Business Bay and Dubai Design District. Red also shows at a D67 interchange, at an E66/D77 junction near Silicon Oasis, and in a larger patch on E44 near the Dubai Safari Park roundabout in Warsan, which is also marked "Temporarily closed."
In Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, red again shows on E44 at the same Business Bay/Design District merge point, with a marked red icon near a D67 interchange by Nad Al Sheba, and lighter amber near the E311/D77 junction by International City Phase 2.
In Sharjah, Al Ittihad Road (E11) is running dark red from the Al Mamzar Beach Park area through Al Khan into central Sharjah. The S112/S116 corridor through Industrial Area 6 and Muhaisnah toward University City is also red, with several restriction/incident markers along it. Near Sharjah International Airport, the E88 interchange is marked with a red icon as well, and roads such as D91, D93 and D95 toward Al Rashidiya are showing red further south.
Traffic is fully or mostly green across Dubai Marina, JLT, Motor City, Dubai Sports City, and Emirates Road (E611) near Silicon Oasis and International City.