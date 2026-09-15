Dubai traffic today: E44 and E311 congestion near Business Bay and JVC while Sharjah traffic slows on E11 Al Ittihad Road

In Sharjah, Al Ittihad Road (E11) is running dark red from the Al Mamzar Beach Park area through Al Khan into central Sharjah. The S112/S116 corridor through Industrial Area 6 and Muhaisnah toward University City is also red, with several restriction/incident markers along it. Near Sharjah International Airport, the E88 interchange is marked with a red icon as well, and roads such as D91, D93 and D95 toward Al Rashidiya are showing red further south.