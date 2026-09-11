JVC's paid parking expands - less clutter, but costly for multi-car families, residents say

Residents report fewer abandoned cars and blocked entrances, but higher parking costs
Dubai: Since paid parking was rolled out across Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in March this year, the majority of the community's residential streets have come under the PARKONIC system. Now a new pocket of the neighbourhood, District 16, has joined the scheme, extending metre-free, camera-based parking enforcement to a fresh corner of one of Dubai's largest residential communities.
As with other PARKONIC-managed zones, there are no ticket machines, cash points or QR codes to worry about. A vehicle's number plate acts as its digital parking record: motorists can start a session via SMS, or simply drive off and have the fee deducted automatically from their linked Salik account, in line with Salik's terms and conditions.
Under the standard tariff, drivers pay Dh4 an hour between 8am and 5pm, rising to Dh6 an hour from 5pm to midnight, with parking free overnight between midnight and 8am.
For residents of District 16 and zone P105 specifically, PARKONIC is also offering monthly membership packages as an alternative to hourly charges, starting at Dh672 a month and rising to Dh4,999 for an annual pass.
For many residents, the change has been welcome. Alwaleed Osman, 36, a communications professional, believes the scheme has freed up the area considerably. "It's made the area much easier to access and has helped save spaces for those who need them most," he said. "It also makes better use of street parking for quick errands, coffee runs and visitors."
Nausheen Fatima, who has lived in JVC for four and a half years, has seen a similar shift. "Since paid parking was introduced, the area has been decluttered a lot. You don't see nearly as many cars parked around, it's far more organised," she said.
Before the change, she added, overcrowding made it difficult for visitors to find anywhere to park, while pavement parking, double parking and blocked entrances were common complaints. Paid parking, she said, has largely resolved those issues.
Not everyone experiences the benefits equally. Ankit Arora, a JVC resident of seven years who lives with his family, agrees that overcrowding was a genuine problem but says paid on-street parking brings its own costs, particularly for households with more vehicles than allocated spaces.
"I have three cars. Two are in the building's basement, but the third has to use street parking, and that gets deducted from my Salik account," he said. "I haven't tracked it closely, but the last time I checked, it had come to around Dh1,500."
He points out that many buildings simply don't have enough parking for larger families, leaving residents to improvise, parking in a space vacated by a departing tenant, for instance to avoid the charges where possible. "It's getting a little harder now," he said. Visitors, he added, often face a choice between hunting for a free "sandy" lot further away or paying to park for even a short visit.
"I understand why paid parking was implemented, there was a real issue with illegal parking and abandoned cars. But between the cost and the variable pricing, it's quite expensive for what is mostly a residential area. Almost the whole community now has PARKONIC-controlled parking, and Circle Mall is one of the few places left with free parking. I'm not against paid parking here, I just think the rates should be more affordable given that JVC is primarily residential," Arora said.
Six months on from the initial rollout, the consensus among residents appears to be cautiously positive: fewer abandoned vehicles, less obstruction and a more navigable community. But as the scheme reaches new pockets of JVC, questions remain over affordability for multi-car households and the knock-on effect for visitors — an issue likely to shape how the next phase of the rollout is received.