“We are not opposed to improving parking management, but introducing 24/7 paid parking in a gated community adds a financial burden for visitors, owners, tenants and businesses. One of the current issues is that there is no clear way to distinguish between residents and visitors using the parking spaces. So, when the paid system is introduced, how will this distinction be made? Many households have only one or two allocated parking spaces but may have an additional car, so this could have a significant impact on families," Lambri, told Gulf News.