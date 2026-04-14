The new rates are applicable from tomorrow, April 15
If you live in Discovery Gardens and own or rent a car, you’ve got some super news headed your way.
Starting tomorrow, April 15, you can avail discounted parking prices. Dubai Holding Community Management put out a circular that reads: “We’re excited to share an important update regarding regulated parking at Discovery Gardens. Based on valuable feedback from our residents on the initial parking rates, revised subscription plans will come into effect from Wednesday, 15 April 2026, with monthly options starting from AED 672.
“Residents are encouraged to review the updated membership options and select the plan that best suits their requirements.”
They also urged landlords to share the new prices with their tenants.
Here’s a look at the updated regulated parking membership rates:
Monthly: Dh672 (was Dh945)
Quarterly: Dh1,999 (was Dh2,625)
Six months: Dh3,999
Annual: Dh4,999
All rates are inclusive of VAT.
For more information, visit the Parkonic website or call 800 PARKONIC (72756642).
Paid on-street parking at Discovery Gardens officially came into effect on Thursday, January 15. Each residential unit receives one complimentary parking permit, while additional vehicles require a paid subscription.
Parkonic has urged residents to register their vehicles and activate resident parking eligibility via the PARKONIC+ app to avoid visitor charges.