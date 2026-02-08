Manish Malhotra's ends Dubai Fashion Week on a high with Kriti Sanon as showstopper
Dubai: Dubai Fashion Week came to a close on February 6 with Manish Malhotra returning to the runway for the second year in a row as the event’s closing designer and Kriti Sanon walking as his showstopper this year.
His latest collection, Inaya, wrapped up the week with a showcase that leaned into couture, with a mix of old Bollywood tracks reworked into modern remixes that set the perfect tone for the night.
Speaking to Gulf News after the show, Malhotra described presenting in Dubai as a return to familiar ground.
The designer opened his first mainstream fashion boutique in Dubai back in 2004, following years of working in film costumes, and today runs a flagship store in Dubai Mall.
"It feels like we are back home" he said, reflecting on how closely his professional journey is closely tied to the region. That sense of comfort was evident on the runway, the way the collection also featured pieces with regional fashion influences.
The collection stood out for its richness. These were not light, flowing garments meant to fade into the background. Instead, the clothes were built around weight, texture and surface detail. Heavy embroidery, crystal work, sequins and bead embellishments were seen across the collection, creating pieces that caught the light with every step down the runway.
Sarees appeared in classic drapes but were elevated through dense embroidery and shimmering finishes, giving traditional silhouettes a couture edge.
Gowns followed a similar direction, structured, embellished and clearly designed for a grand settings, red carpets or high-profile events. Lehengas featured layered detailing and ornate finishes.
Menswear played a strong supporting role in the lineup. Tailored suits, structured jackets and bandhgalas appeared throughout the show, many featuring subtle embellishment that tied them visually to the women’s looks. Rather than feeling like an add-on, the menswear felt integrated into the overall story of the collection.
Kriti Sanon took to the runway as the showstopper, closing the night with a composed and confident walk. Her look felt traditional styled in a contemporary way, consisted of a white blouse and a skirt, the true highlight was the delicate pearl detailing that flowed gracefully across the outfit.
When asked about his fashion predictions for 2026, Malhotra emphasised individuality over rules. He spoke about women confidently mixing traditional jewellery with modern clothing and embracing personal style without rigid definitions, an idea he said is what his collection is all about.
As the closing show of Dubai Fashion Week, Inaya was the perfect conclusion. It reinforced what Manish Malhotra is known for, couture rooted in craftsmanship and designed with intention.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
