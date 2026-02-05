Exclusive: Kriti Sanon to be showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s grand fashion showcase in Dubai

Manish Malhotra is one of Bollywood's top designers and Kriti has often walked for him
Dubai: Bollywood star and producer Kriti Sanon will turn showstopper for celebrated designer Manish Malhotra’s upcoming fashion showcase at the ongoing Dubai Fashion Week, Gulf News can exclusively reveal.
Kriti has often walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in India, so it's no surprise that's she doing the same in Dubai tomorrow night, February 6th.
Manish, who has dressed generations of Bollywood royalty and international celebrities, will showcase his Inaya collection 2026. His collection will reflects his signature mix of heritage embroidery and modern silhouettes. From intricately crafted lehengas to contemporary draped ensembles, the showcase will spotlight designs created for a global audience.
In an earlier interview with this journalist, Malhotra who has designed the wedding outfits of actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, spoke about his love for Dubai. He has his own stand-alone store in Dubai Mall now.
“Dubai is very close to my heart. I came here first in 1999 to shop for a wedding and then I launched my own store at Jumeirah Beach Road in 2005 (which later came to be known as Studio 8) … I had this long journey with Dubai. Each time I come to Dubai, I find it so inspiring. There’s always something new and fabulous,” said Malhotra.
Kriti is one of Bollywood’s fiercest leading ladies who has also won the National Film Award and is also a former model. She studied engineering, but broke into films with Heropanti (2014), bagging the Filmfare Best Female Debut, and went on to star in box-office hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Luka Chuppi (2019), and the ensemble comedies Dilwale (2015) and Housefull 4 (2019).
Her performance in Mimi (2021) as a surrogate mother won her both a National Film Award and the Filmfare Best Actress.
Off-screen, Kriti has also turned entrepreneur, launching her clothing line Ms. Taken, fitness brand The Tribe, skincare label Hyphen, and production house Blue Butterfly Films.
