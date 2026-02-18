Sidharth Malhotra's father dies, Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute: 'You welcomed me with open arms...'

Sunil Malhotra had been battling complications for a while now
Sidharth Malhotra’s father, former Merchant Navy Commander Sunil Malhotra, died on February 14 after a prolonged illness. The Shershaah actor confirmed the news only on Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning, Kiara Advani shared a tribute.
Posting a family portrait on Instagram, featuring herself and Sidharth with his parents, Kiara wrote a moving tribute to her father-in-law.
“From the very beginning , you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. You showed up — every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return. Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered.”
Hours earlier, Sidharth had penned his own note, reflecting on the values his father instilled in him.
“He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure. Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always,” he wrote.
Sunil Malhotra, who had been confined to a wheelchair after suffering a stroke a few years ago, had been battling health complications for some time. Though he passed away on Saturday, February 14, his last rites were performed on Tuesday evening.