Dubai: When Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra walks into a room, you smell him before you see him — and honestly, that’s the point.

“Smell is connected to your emotions,” he says with that signature grin. “It defines your day and the kind of energy you want to bring into a space.”

Now, before you picture a serene chat in a plush hotel suite, let me set the scene: this interview was conducted under duress — the kind of chaos only Beauty World Middle East 2025 can conjure. Imagine a makeshift “media room” (read: glorified terribly lit perfume counter), a mob of fans pressed against makeshift counters hoping to inhale whatever Sidharth was wearing, and me, trying to look composed while mentally calculating my oxygen levels. It was hot, it was hectic, and it smelled fortunately incredible.

Through it all, Sidharth was unflustered — perfectly calm, perfectly dressed in a burgundy Manish Malhotra suit, and of course, perfectly scented.

He was in Dubai to launch Rayhaan, a new perfume on the block — a scent he describes as “summery, fresh, and full of happy vibes.”

“I tried this one today, and it keeps me active,” he says, with the kind of breezy confidence that suggests he was born in a cologne commercial.

For the Param Sundari star, perfume isn’t just a finishing touch — it’s an extension of identity.