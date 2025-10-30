In Dubai to launch a scent at the on-going Beauty World convention, the actor spills all
Dubai: When Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra walks into a room, you smell him before you see him — and honestly, that’s the point.
“Smell is connected to your emotions,” he says with that signature grin. “It defines your day and the kind of energy you want to bring into a space.”
Now, before you picture a serene chat in a plush hotel suite, let me set the scene: this interview was conducted under duress — the kind of chaos only Beauty World Middle East 2025 can conjure. Imagine a makeshift “media room” (read: glorified terribly lit perfume counter), a mob of fans pressed against makeshift counters hoping to inhale whatever Sidharth was wearing, and me, trying to look composed while mentally calculating my oxygen levels. It was hot, it was hectic, and it smelled fortunately incredible.
Through it all, Sidharth was unflustered — perfectly calm, perfectly dressed in a burgundy Manish Malhotra suit, and of course, perfectly scented.
He was in Dubai to launch Rayhaan, a new perfume on the block — a scent he describes as “summery, fresh, and full of happy vibes.”
“I tried this one today, and it keeps me active,” he says, with the kind of breezy confidence that suggests he was born in a cologne commercial.
For the Param Sundari star, perfume isn’t just a finishing touch — it’s an extension of identity.
“Earlier, it was all about women making an impression,” he says.
“Now, men are equally conscious about how they represent themselves. It sets the tone — whether it’s for a meeting, a date, or the day ahead.”
When told that Shah Rukh Khan is apparently Bollywood’s best-smelling man, Sidharth grins knowingly. “I worked with him as an assistant and met him many times,” he says. “And yes, I have no complaints.” Translation: SRK smells as good as the rumours claim.
Sidharth, meanwhile, is a recent convert to fragrance layering. “My new thing is mixing two scents — five sprays of one, three of another, and see how it plays out,” he says. “It’s fun.”
Leave it to Dubai, though, to turn this into an Olympic sport. The philosophy of 'more is more' when it comes to perfume isn't a myth.
“People even spray down to their legs. Every time I come here, there’s something new to learn," said Sidharth animatedly showing my how it's done.
Fashion-wise, he’s just as precise. Opting for a sharply tailored suit was no co-incidence.
“This suit is like my cologne — classic, but with a twist.” He knows his silhouette and sticks to it: “It’s all about fit and planning,” he says. “You should know your body type.”
Ask him about his first fragrance memory, and he goes nostalgic.
“It’s Old Spice,” he smiles. “My dad used to wear it after shaving — he was in the Merchant Navy. That smell takes me right back to my childhood.”
Being one of Bollywood’s most stylish men comes with its own pressures, but Sidharth shrugs it off.
“It’s a prerequisite,” he says. “Looks might open doors, but it’s what you do with them that counts. The last 13 years have been about evolving as an actor, not just looking the part.”
And while the rest of us were sweating through Dubai’s perfume-clouded frenzy, Sidharth was his usual unbothered self.
“I joke that Dubai is the best city in India,” he grins. “Every visit brings something new — restaurants, hotels, experiences. There’s always something to look forward to.”
Before making his escape — still smiling, still smelling like money and self-discipline — he drops his final line with effortless charm: “I’m loving it — smelling good, meeting lovely people, and launching something special. It’s a good day to smell great.”
Clearly, the swelling crowd of people hoping to get a selfie of him or inhale his scent is all a part of being a star. He isn't shrugging it off.
