Actors Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon grabbed eyeballs as they participated in a fashion show curated by designer Manish Malhotra on the theme 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture and Craftsmen'.

They added a charm to Manish Malhotra's show, turning showstoppers for the grand event.

Ranveer looked gorgeous as usual in a sherwani, while Kriti chose to wear a red lehenga that looked like bridal attire.

Earlier, Ranveer, Kriti and Manish visited the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and offered prayers.

Ranveer and Kriti opted for traditional attire as they visited the Dashashwamedh Ghat along with the ace designer.

Kriti looked stunning in her yellow suit while Ranveer chose to wear a white kurta pyjama. The celebrity fashion designer was seen wearing a pink kurta that he teamed up with a white pyjama.

Ranveer was also seen shaking hands with his fans. During his visit to the ghat, he was seen waving at the crowds.

Sharing his experience of visiting Varanasi, Ranveer told ANI, "I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today. All my life, I have been a devotee of Lord Shiva but I was here today for the first time. Next time, I wish to be here along with my mother."

"'Haar Haar Mahadev', 'Jai Siya Ram'. I came here ten years ago for an ad shoot but had no time (to explore the city). However, this time, I got an opportunity to go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I feel blessed. There is a vibration and energy about the city."

Manish Malhotra also expressed delight over his visit to the temple, saying, "I like coming here lots and lots of times. It is very peaceful here and I was here earlier as well...Ranveer and Kriti are here for my show. I will never forget this Sunday; it was truly special."

Celebrating Kashi's ancient heritage, culture, spirituality, and crafts, the renowned couturier weaved enchantment via an extravagant fashion show in Varanasi.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared his thoughts on the heritage and culture of Kashi in a video, saying, "Kashi, the heritage of India! Kashi is a city where there is a wonderful confluence of Indian tradition and modernity. Kashi is known for its culture, spirituality and its world-famous For Banarasi Handicraft. This handicraft has been taken to new heights by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local, Local for Global' policy in the last 10 years."

"Through India's heritage, I am going to showcase this historical heritage of Kashi with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon by bringing together "modern fashion and tradition". With this effort, we want to take this handicraft of Kashi to every corner of the world. Get ready to see and be mesmerized by this art of Banaras," he added.

Ranveer also took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into the show, posting, "Looking forward to celebrating Indian culture and tradition in the vibrant city of Kashi."

The Manish Malhotra fashion show was part of the two-day event (April 13-14), organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, to promote handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi. The event was hosted at the Namo Ghat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3', which will arrive in 2025.

Kriti, meanwhile is basking in the success of her film 'Crew', also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.