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A new Miniland show and Halloween: Legoland Dubai's season starts October 7

The season opens with a Miniland sound-and-light show and Halloween until November 2

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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A new Miniland show and Halloween: Legoland Dubai's season starts October 7

Dubai: Legoland Dubai Resort starts its new season on 7 October, with a brand-new sound-and-light show at Miniland and Halloween celebrations beginning the same day.

The timing lines up with the October school break, and the resort is pitching the season at families with children aged two to 12, under the theme "Connecting Through Play".

The essentials

When: From 7 October

Where: Legoland Dubai Resort, Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite Palm Jebel Ali

Price: Dh295 online, Dh330 at the gate. Activities are included in the day ticket; food, drinks and retail cost extra

A new show at Miniland

The headline addition is a sound-and-light show at Miniland, the indoor, air-conditioned area built from 20 million Lego bricks.

Miniland is home to a 17-metre Lego Burj Khalifa, the tallest Miniland model anywhere in the world, alongside recreations of Dubai's skyline and landmarks from around the region and beyond. The new show is designed to add another layer to it, and will run daily from the season launch.

Halloween runs to 2 November

Halloween at Legoland Dubai Resort also begins on 7 October, so the season opens with themed adventures and what the resort is calling playful surprises.

It runs until 2 November. Further details are due to be announced.

What's open in the water park

Legoland Water Park is part of the resort, with water slides and attractions across the site.

At launch, the attractions available lean towards younger children, roughly seven and under, including the Duplo Splash Safari, the Lazy River and the Joker Soaker.

More coming later in the year

Several additions are planned for the final months of 2026, with dates still to be confirmed.

A reimagined Factory Experience and an interactive Master Model Builder Academy are both in the works. The water park will get The Wave, an interactive splash pad aimed at younger children. Over at Legoland Hotel, the Lego Friends-themed rooms are being upgraded.

'Working hard behind the scenes'

Ahead of the launch, the resort says its teams have carried out an extensive operational refresh, focused on guest experience, presentation and comfort.

Tim Harrison-Jones, general manager of Legoland Dubai Resort, said the team had been preparing for months.

"We're incredibly excited to launch a new season at LEGOLAND Dubai Resort on 7 October. Our team has been working hard behind the scenes, and we can't wait to welcome families back," he said.

"From our brand-new MINILAND sound-and-light show to Halloween celebrations and more exciting experiences on the horizon, there's plenty to look forward to. We're excited to bring families together through play and create even more memorable moments."

It sits on Sheikh Zayed Road opposite Palm Jebel Ali, roughly equidistant between Dubai and Abu Dhabi international airports, and reopens alongside the rest of Dubai Parks and Resorts, including Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World and The World of Riverland.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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