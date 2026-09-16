The Kurator’s New York Fashion Week SS27 roundup

Jasmin Larian Hekmat took the harder route this season, staging Cult Gaia's "Behesht" - Persian for heaven - inside the Gilder Center at the American Museum of Natural History, and building the entire collection out of grief rather than around it. The clothes process the loss of her grandmother, Mommy Aghdas, who also inspired an earlier Cult Gaia collection, "Shirzan," and the palette tracked that arc directly: charcoal and neutral tones at the start, giving way gradually to green, sky blue, red and, by the close, a soft pink - grief loosening its grip in real time. The construction carried the same weight as the concept: architectural woven cotton, silk jacquard, coarse-textured knits, and petals of hand-painted silk and organza built up into sculptural forms, while sheer organza layered on itself created shapes that visibly moved and reformed as the models walked, and metallic thread run through tweed kept the softness from tipping into sentimentality. The accessories pushed the same fragile-versus-strong idea to an extreme - a line of hand-forged rings, several built from more than 2,000 individually joined metal links, wearable objects that took as much endurance to make as to wear. Katie Holmes, Iman and Helena Christensen watched from the front row. Heaven, in Hekmat's telling, isn't the absence of hardship. It's what comes after it.