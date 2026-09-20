"I got the biggest gift in having the best first boss in the world with my icon and one of the first true faces and pioneers of South Asian representation in the West, Mindy Kaling. She always kept it real and never went easy on me. She would always lead with her heart and truly saw me as a young kid who she realized she plucked out of nowhere and doesn't know this world. She really took such good care of me. So, I didn't crash out, I'm not shaving my head yet. We're still here. So, I guess we're all right."