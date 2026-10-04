She did admit her mistake on social media though to many headshakes and laughs
There are awkward interviews — and then there are AWKWARD interviews, such as the one TikTok creator Florrie Tyler went viral for when she spoke to Miranda Kerr without realising she was a supermodel.
TikTok creator Florrie Tyler, a self-professed “roving reporter with boots on the ground”, crossed paths with the Australian supermodel at Paris Fashion Week as Kerr arrived for Stella McCartney’s Spring/Summer 2027 show.
During the interview, Tyler asked Kerr whether she had ever attended a Stella McCartney show. Kerr said yes - and even hinted at her fame by politely replying, “The last show I walked in was 2013."
Tyler, apparently still none the wiser, responded: “You walked in a show, and now you’re coming to watch the show?”
Kerr took it in stride.
“A bit of both, really… surprise!” she replied.
And surprise it certainly was.
Tyler later admitted on TikTok that she had been “blissfully unaware” she was chatting to the “QUEEN of modelling”.
The internet, naturally, had thoughts.
Some viewers were baffled that one of Australia’s most recognisable modelling exports had slipped under the radar, while others sympathised with Tyler — and gave her credit for posting the clip rather than quietly moving proof of the blooper to the trash.
Kerr, meanwhile, went on with the rest of her day, which included a surprise appearance on McCartney’s runway.
It marked Kerr’s return to the catwalk after a nine-year hiatus.
“Still smiling from this morning,” she wrote on Instagram afterwards, thanking Stella McCartney for “such a special return to the runway”.