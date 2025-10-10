Victoria’s famously restrained persona is still intact, but for once she’s steering the narrative. From Spice Girl to fashion powerhouse, she’s been misunderstood as icy or humorless — here, she reclaims her story with the same poise she brings to a runway show.

Dubai : Victoria Beckham has never been one to lose control — not of her image, her wardrobe, or her words. Now, in her self-titled three-part Netflix documentary, the 51-year-old designer and former Spice Girl finally tells her story on her own terms. Two years after David Beckham’s mega-hit series, she’s ready to step out of his shadow and remind the world that “it’s not about him — it’s about me.”

In a rare admission, Beckham reveals how her battle with an eating disorder taught her to mask pain with perfection. “When you have it, you get very good at lying,” she says. It’s an unvarnished glimpse of the woman behind decades of headlines — a reminder that fame doesn’t shield you from insecurity.

For all the glitter and chaos of the Spice Girls era, it gave her something priceless: belonging. The bandmates who called her “Posh” helped her shed the self-doubt she carried from her school days. “They made me feel enough,” she says — a lesson she now passes to her 14-year-old daughter, Harper.

In the final episode, David jokingly floats the idea of another child. Victoria doesn’t miss a beat: “Another baby? My God, no.” The exchange is pure VB — dry, decisive, and slightly exasperated. She’s done raising kids; now she’s raising an empire. In short, Victoria Beckham is not a warts-and-all confessional — it’s a masterclass in image control. But between the gloss and the brand polish, the cracks let a little light in. You might not get the raw truth, but you’ll get something just as fascinating: a woman who’s learned to survive — and thrive — by editing her own story better than anyone else ever could.

The question everyone’s asked for decades finally gets an answer. “The minute I see a camera, my armour goes up,” she says. It’s not misery — it’s self-defence. And yes, she insists she does smile, just from her “better side.” “If I smile from the right, I look unwell,” she quips. Consider the mystery closed.

The documentary doesn’t gloss over her brand’s early struggles. Industry gatekeepers dismissed her, and at one point, her company was “tens of millions in the red.” She admits she “almost lost everything” and would cry before work. It’s a rare, vulnerable admission from someone who’s built a career on composure.

She laughs now about the tabloid frenzy of the 2006 World Cup in Baden-Baden, calling it “fun, but attention-seeking.” But she’s clear that version of herself had to go. “I buried those boobs in Baden-Baden,” she jokes — a symbolic farewell to the cartoonish “WAG” label that once defined her.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.