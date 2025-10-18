The Woman in Cabin 10 review: Keira Knightley’s Netflix cruise thriller drifts in shallow waters

The premise: Knightley plays award-winning journalist Lo Blacklock, who has just returned to work after witnessing the brutal killing of a woman she was interviewing for an exposé on NGO embezzlement. Hoping to help her recover, her editor assigns her to cover a luxury yacht cruise owned by Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce). Richard, the husband of shipping heiress Anne Lyngstad (Lisa Loven Kongsli), who is battling stage-four leukemia, is hosting a three-day voyage culminating in a gala in Norway to launch a cancer foundation in Anne’s name. He invites Lo to document the event and help raise awareness. Worn down yet eager to believe there’s still some goodness left in the world, Lo reluctantly accepts.