Chinese drama Mobius review: Bai Jing Ting's thriller is brilliant, savage and strangely obsessed with squids

From episode one, Mobius doesn’t waste time with unnecessary exposition. We’re thrown right into a loop mid-crisis, with BJT dodging bullets and somehow not getting hit even once (yes, it’s a little ridiculous, but we forgive him because he looks good doing it). Fans on r/CDrama were here for the action — 'blown away by the action sequences,' as one put it — and loved that someone finally had the good sense to use a time loop to win the lottery and buy stocks. Honestly, it might be the most relatable thing a C-drama protagonist has ever done.