Victoria Beckham docuseries on her incredible journey from Spice Girl to fashion mogul is ready for release

The three-part series will chronicle her path to becoming pop Icon and fashion powerhouse

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, the eternally posh couple
Dubai: Clear your calendars: on October 9, Victoria Beckham — a three-part docuseries directed by Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and produced by the Emmy-winning team behind BECKHAM — makes its debut, promising a front-row seat to Posh’s most personal transformation yet.

Now, onto the woman herself. Once the sharpest Spice Girl in stilettos, Victoria Beckham has never settled for being a footnote in pop history. She’s danced through superstardom, married into football royalty, and muscled her way into the cutthroat world of haute couture. Reinvention? It’s practically her middle name.

The series peels back the curtain on it all — the girl-power beginnings, the global tabloid frenzy, the grind of building her fashion empire, and the nerve-racking prep for her boldest Paris Fashion Week show to date.

With candid interviews from David, family, and fashion insiders, this isn’t just a glossy highlight reel. It’s a reminder that behind every razor-sharp bob and tailored blazer is a woman who thrives on proving the skeptics wrong.

Consider this your stylish save-the-date: October 9, Posh finally tells her story — her way.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
