Victoria Beckham, the renowned pop star turned fashion designer, is set to take centre stage in a new Netflix docuseries.

The streaming giant announced the production of the series today, promising an intimate look at Beckham’s multifaceted life, from her fashion ventures to her family life.

The upcoming docuseries will offer “an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria’s business, access to Victoria, her family, those closest to her, and her fashion journey, including never-before-seen archive footage,” according to the post’s caption.

The series will be executive produced by Nicola Howson, known for her Emmy-nominated work on ‘Beckham’, and Julia Nottingham, a Bafta-nominated producer with credits including ‘Pamela: A Love Story’.

Image Credit: insta/victoriabeckham

The project will be backed by Studio 99 and Dorothy St Pictures, according to People magazine.

This new docuseries follows the success of ‘Beckham’, a four-part series that focused on Victoria’s husband, acclaimed soccer star David Beckham.

The previous series, which chronicled David Beckham’s rise to fame, garnered significant attention and praise.

The new series aims to offer a similarly detailed look at Victoria Beckham’s life, blending her professional achievements with personal insights, as per People magazine.

Victoria, now 50, first gained fame in the 1990s as a member of the iconic Spice Girls.

Following the group’s break-up in the early 2000s, Beckham transitioned into the fashion industry, launching her eponymous fashion line in 2008 and Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019.

She married David in 1999, and together they have four children.

In an interview, Victoria reflected on her experience filming the previous docuseries about her husband, according to People magazine.

She described the process as “quite liberating,” noting her usual role as a controlling figure during filming was relaxed as she supported David’s story.

“I was very mindful that usually when I did my filming, I would be controlling,” she said, adding, “But this was very much about David, and so I took the approach of, ‘I’m just going to be very easy\going here.’”

The impact of the series was notable, with Beckham emerging as a fan favourite and sparking widespread social media engagement.