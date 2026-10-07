The Kurator’s Paris Fashion Week SS27 round-up

Alessandro Michele argued the other side with everything he had. Antibiblioteca took over the Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève and borrowed Nassim Nicholas Taleb's idea of the antilibrary, the shelf of books we own and have not read. Guests were asked to bring a book. The palette set lilac against lemon yellow and forest green against cherry red. A sleek black strapless dress opened the show, then came lace, feathers, leopard print and sequins, with corseted satin tops in saturated colour over contrasting skirts. It ended on a floor-length Valentino red gown with an enormous black bow and a pleated train. Michele treats the wardrobe as a place for possibilities, and Paris needed someone to say so. It's one of those collections that leaves you craving colour, pattern texture and so much more.