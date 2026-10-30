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From Chanel runway to football fame: Bhavitha Mandava, Muhammed Riswan join Haaland in Instagram Rings honours

Indian creators shine alongside Haaland in Instagram Rings Awards 2026

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bhavitha Mandava, Muhammed Riswan and Erling Haaland are among the winners of Instagram’s Rings awards, celebrating influential creators across fashion, sports and entertainment.
Bhavitha Mandava, Muhammed Riswan and Erling Haaland are among the winners of Instagram’s Rings awards, celebrating influential creators across fashion, sports and entertainment.

Dubai: From the Chanel runway to a football trick that has attracted more than 600 million views, Indian creators Bhavitha Mandava and Muhammed Riswan have joined Manchester City striker Erling Haaland among the winners of Instagram's Rings Awards 2026.

The 25 winners, announced on October 29, represent different fields, including fashion, sports, music, comedy, design and digital content creation. The annual awards recognise originality, creative risk-taking and cultural influence rather than simply the number of followers.

Mandava and Riswan are two of the India-based creators on this year's list. Indian-American comedian and content creator Pooja Tripathi is also among the global winners.

Bhavitha Mandava: From subway discovery to Chanel

Mandava's journey into international fashion began unexpectedly when designer Matthieu Blazy discovered her at a New York subway station in 2024.

Born in Andhra Pradesh and raised in Hyderabad, she studied architecture before moving to New York for higher studies in integrated design and media.

She subsequently made her runway debut for Bottega Veneta and achieved a major milestone in December 2025, becoming the first Indian model to open Chanel's Métiers d'Art show.

She is now a Chanel House Ambassador and has appeared on the cover of British Vogue.

Instagram recognised her journey from a student in New York to an international fashion model, highlighting her behind-the-scenes content and distinctive perspective on the fashion industry.

Muhammed Riswan: Kerala footballer's viral success

Riswan gained worldwide attention in November 2023 after posting a freestyle football video filmed at Keralamkundu Waterfall in Kerala's Malappuram district.

The video showed him kicking a football behind the falling water. The Reel went viral, attracting more than 600 million views and earning Guinness World Records recognition.

With around 2.7 million Instagram followers, Riswan has built an international audience through his creative football videos.

Instagram praised his gravity-defying skills and highlighted how he developed his following without agents or traditional industry support, while staying connected to his Malayalam roots.

Haaland among international winners

Norwegian football star Erling Haaland is another prominent name on the list. The Manchester City striker joins British rapper Little Simz, Mexican music trio Latin Mafia, American designer Salehe Bembury and comedian Jordan Firstman.

Indian chef Vikas Khanna was among the 14-member judging panel, which also featured fashion designer Donatella Versace, musician A$AP Rocky, filmmaker Chloé Zhao and Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

What do Instagram Rings winners receive?

Each winner receives a physical ring designed by fashion designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla, featuring a four-leaf clover carved from Connemara marble.

They will also receive special Instagram features, including profile customisation options and a distinctive gold-coloured ring around their Stories profile pictures.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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