Indian creators shine alongside Haaland in Instagram Rings Awards 2026
Dubai: From the Chanel runway to a football trick that has attracted more than 600 million views, Indian creators Bhavitha Mandava and Muhammed Riswan have joined Manchester City striker Erling Haaland among the winners of Instagram's Rings Awards 2026.
The 25 winners, announced on October 29, represent different fields, including fashion, sports, music, comedy, design and digital content creation. The annual awards recognise originality, creative risk-taking and cultural influence rather than simply the number of followers.
Mandava and Riswan are two of the India-based creators on this year's list. Indian-American comedian and content creator Pooja Tripathi is also among the global winners.
Mandava's journey into international fashion began unexpectedly when designer Matthieu Blazy discovered her at a New York subway station in 2024.
Born in Andhra Pradesh and raised in Hyderabad, she studied architecture before moving to New York for higher studies in integrated design and media.
She subsequently made her runway debut for Bottega Veneta and achieved a major milestone in December 2025, becoming the first Indian model to open Chanel's Métiers d'Art show.
She is now a Chanel House Ambassador and has appeared on the cover of British Vogue.
Instagram recognised her journey from a student in New York to an international fashion model, highlighting her behind-the-scenes content and distinctive perspective on the fashion industry.
Riswan gained worldwide attention in November 2023 after posting a freestyle football video filmed at Keralamkundu Waterfall in Kerala's Malappuram district.
The video showed him kicking a football behind the falling water. The Reel went viral, attracting more than 600 million views and earning Guinness World Records recognition.
With around 2.7 million Instagram followers, Riswan has built an international audience through his creative football videos.
Instagram praised his gravity-defying skills and highlighted how he developed his following without agents or traditional industry support, while staying connected to his Malayalam roots.
Norwegian football star Erling Haaland is another prominent name on the list. The Manchester City striker joins British rapper Little Simz, Mexican music trio Latin Mafia, American designer Salehe Bembury and comedian Jordan Firstman.
Indian chef Vikas Khanna was among the 14-member judging panel, which also featured fashion designer Donatella Versace, musician A$AP Rocky, filmmaker Chloé Zhao and Instagram head Adam Mosseri.
Each winner receives a physical ring designed by fashion designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla, featuring a four-leaf clover carved from Connemara marble.
They will also receive special Instagram features, including profile customisation options and a distinctive gold-coloured ring around their Stories profile pictures.