From Kerala's Pathanamthitta to Victoria's Secret: Meet Ravleen Varghese, the Malayali model making waves

This model made her fashion runway debut alongside Adriana Lima, Bella and Gigi Hadid
Dubai: From a small town in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district to one of the world's most recognisable fashion runways, Ravleen Varghese's career has taken an extraordinary turn.
The 25-year-old model, who hails from Kodumon, made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut on October 18, joining an international lineup that included Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.
The show also featured reality television personality and beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who reportedly made her Victoria's Secret runway debut wearing a diamond-encrusted fantasy bra valued at $50 million, according to Hindustan Times.
But for Indian fashion enthusiasts, particularly those from Kerala, Varghese's appearance was a moment worth celebrating.
According to reports, Varghese became the first Malayali model to walk the Victoria's Secret runway, a distinction also highlighted by Indian fashion commentary platform Diet Sabya.
She appeared in two contrasting ensembles, marking a significant milestone in a modelling career that she hadn't originally planned to pursue.
Unlike many aspiring models who spend years dreaming of international runways, Varghese stumbled into the profession unexpectedly.
In a 2025 interview with fashion and culture publication The Nod, she spoke about how unlikely a modelling career had once seemed.
"Modelling wasn't a childhood dream; it honestly felt too far-fetched growing up," she told the publication.
Her introduction to the industry came at 18, shortly after she moved to Delhi to study design, when she was spotted by a modelling scout.
What followed was a gradual rise through the fashion industry, eventually taking her to international runways.
Among her notable early appearances was designer Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2025 presentation at New York Fashion Week, which she described to The Nod as a "total pinch-me moment".
Her Victoria's Secret appearance has now added another major international show to her portfolio.
Varghese appeared in two distinctly different outfits.
For her first look, she wore a pink lace lingerie ensemble complemented by a flowing, ruffled robe. Her styling featured loose waves, glowing makeup and winged eyeliner, creating a softer, romantic appearance.
Her second outfit moved in a more dramatic direction.
The model wore a black lace bra with white embroidered detailing, geometric straps and coordinating high-waisted bottoms. Thigh-high stockings, garters and chunky silver bangles completed the look.
The contrast between the two appearances gave Varghese an opportunity to showcase different sides of her runway persona.
Indian fashion commentary platform Diet Sabya highlighted Varghese's debut in an Instagram post on October 19, describing her appearance as a milestone for Malayali representation in international fashion.
"A star is born. The first Malayali model to walk the show and the latest to join the incredible line of Indian Victoria's Secret girlies," the platform wrote.
The Instagram post, also featured in Hindustan Times' reporting, offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Varghese preparing for the show.
The images included her photograph on the official casting board, a mirror selfie with hair rollers and a pink-striped Victoria's Secret satin robe embroidered with her name.
Other photographs captured her backstage preparations, including a black satin jacket embellished with pink rhinestones and a folding chair labelled with her name.
These small backstage details offered a glimpse of a career milestone for a young woman who once considered modelling an unlikely profession.
Despite building a career on international runways, Varghese has spoken fondly about the little rituals that keep her grounded.
In her 2025 conversation with The Nod, she revealed that Malayalam music plays an important role in her preparations before a fashion show.
“Sleep. Like, real sleep, seven to eight hours minimum. Then I wake up, blast my favourite Malayalam tracks, and dance through my skincare routine. If call time isn’t brutal, I try to squeeze in a walk. I always show up to work in an outfit that makes me feel bold and confident.”
Her post-show celebration, according to the Hindustan Times report, was a relatively modest treat: matcha soft serve from Takahachi in Brooklyn.
Varghese's Victoria's Secret debut is an important addition to her growing international modelling career. It has also given fashion followers in Kerala a new name to celebrate.
For a young woman who once considered modelling too far-fetched to pursue, walking alongside some of the world's most established supermodels is quite a remarkable turn of events.
And her international runway journey is still unfolding.