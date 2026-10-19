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Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia makes Victoria's Secret runway debut: 'Over the moon'

Natalia Bryant fulfills childhood dream with Victoria's Secret runway debut

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant
Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant
AFP-THIBAUD MORITZ

For Natalia Bryant, walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is more than a career milestone. It’s a moment she’s pictured since she was a kid watching the broadcast at home.

The 23-year-old model, a recent University of Southern California graduate, is among the newcomers wearing the brand’s famous Angel wings this year. Speaking with Page Six backstage before the show, Bryant said she was 'over the moon' about the opportunity and described herself as a devoted viewer for years. Tuning in to the show was an annual tradition for her growing up, which makes getting a spot in the lineup especially meaningful.

A family affair in Los Angeles

Bryant won’t be taking the stage without her biggest supporter nearby. Her mother, Vanessa Bryant, told People she planned to be in the audience at the Los Angeles event to cheer on her eldest daughter.

Getting into the zone

Bryant’s preparation has been a mix of homework and self-care. She has been rewatching past editions of the show for inspiration, and on the day of the event she kept her body loose with a morning yoga session and some stretching. Music is also part of her routine. Her pre-show playlist features upbeat tracks from Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, and Tate McRae.

Veterans and first-timers share the runway

This year’s lineup blends rising talent with familiar faces. Bryant joins fellow debut walkers Trinity Rodman and Jordan Leftwich, while a long list of returning Angels brings plenty of star power: Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, Alessandra Ambrosio, Grace Elizabeth, Joan Smalls, Liu Wen, Cindy Bruna, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Jasmine Tookes.

Bryant admitted she’s hoping to cross paths with Swanepoel, who has long been her favorite Victoria’s Secret model.

Music will be front and center too. Megan Thee Stallion will both perform and walk the runway, with additional performances from Tate McRae, Megan Moroney, and Katseye.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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