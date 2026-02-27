GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

From rap to Broadway: Megan Thee Stallion headlines Moulin Rouge! the Musical

Grammy winning rapper takes on the role of Zidler in Broadway’s hit musical

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
AFP

Dubai: Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy‑winning rapper, songwriter and actress, is set to make her Broadway debut this spring in the acclaimed stage production Moulin Rouge! The Musical. This marks a major milestone in her career as she crosses over from music and screen into live theatre in New York City.

The limited eight‑week engagement will take place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, beginning March 24 and running through May 17, 2026. During this period, Megan will take on the role of Zidler, the charismatic nightclub impresario who guides audiences through the bohemian world of the Moulin Rouge cabaret.

Her casting is also historic as she will be the first female‑identifying performer to play Zidler in any production of Moulin Rouge.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 hit film and has been a standout on Broadway since its 2019 opening, winning multiple Tony Awards and attracting audiences with its vibrant mash‑up of pop hits and theatrical spectacle. The Broadway production is scheduled to conclude its 7-year run on July 26, 2026.

"Megan is a true global superstar. She is one of the most influential artists of her generation and her impact on music and culture is undeniable.” said Carmen Pavlovic, the producer of “Moulin Rouge!”, to PEOPLE on Megan Thee Stallion.

In announcing her involvement, Megan shared that stepping onto the Broadway stage is a creative challenge she is eager to embrace, noting that theatre demands a distinct discipline and approach to performance. She expressed excitement about showing a new side of herself to audiences.

This transition into theatre expands Megan’s already varied career. In addition to her music including chart‑topping hits and three Grammy wins, she has appeared in film and television roles and continues to build her presence across entertainment platforms.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

Related Topics:
hollywoodmoviesMusic

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Liquid Death reveals urn with a speaker so the dead can listen to Spotify's 'Eternal Playlist'.

Death metal: Listen to music in afterlife with this urn

2m read
Hariharan

Hariharan recalls ‘childlike genius’ of R. D. Burman

2m read
The public beta gives early adopters access to these features ahead of a wider release later this year.

Apple releases iOS 26.4 public beta with AI playlists

2m read
Members of Us girl group Katseye Sophia, Guest, Manon, Daniela, Megan and Yoonchae pose upon arrival on the red carpet to attend the 27th edition of the NRJ Music Awards ceremony

Why did Katseye spark outrage among fans

2m read