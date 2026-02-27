Grammy winning rapper takes on the role of Zidler in Broadway’s hit musical
Dubai: Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy‑winning rapper, songwriter and actress, is set to make her Broadway debut this spring in the acclaimed stage production Moulin Rouge! The Musical. This marks a major milestone in her career as she crosses over from music and screen into live theatre in New York City.
The limited eight‑week engagement will take place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, beginning March 24 and running through May 17, 2026. During this period, Megan will take on the role of Zidler, the charismatic nightclub impresario who guides audiences through the bohemian world of the Moulin Rouge cabaret.
Her casting is also historic as she will be the first female‑identifying performer to play Zidler in any production of Moulin Rouge.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 hit film and has been a standout on Broadway since its 2019 opening, winning multiple Tony Awards and attracting audiences with its vibrant mash‑up of pop hits and theatrical spectacle. The Broadway production is scheduled to conclude its 7-year run on July 26, 2026.
"Megan is a true global superstar. She is one of the most influential artists of her generation and her impact on music and culture is undeniable.” said Carmen Pavlovic, the producer of “Moulin Rouge!”, to PEOPLE on Megan Thee Stallion.
In announcing her involvement, Megan shared that stepping onto the Broadway stage is a creative challenge she is eager to embrace, noting that theatre demands a distinct discipline and approach to performance. She expressed excitement about showing a new side of herself to audiences.
This transition into theatre expands Megan’s already varied career. In addition to her music including chart‑topping hits and three Grammy wins, she has appeared in film and television roles and continues to build her presence across entertainment platforms.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji