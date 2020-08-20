Megan Thee Stallion. Image Credit: AP

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to update fans — and confront internet trolls — about her health after suffering gunshot wounds last month in the Hollywood Hills.

On Wednesday, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker shared a closeup photo of her injured foot, which is “healing so well” after stitches were removed two weeks ago, according to a now-deleted Instagram post from the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ artist.

“What I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the [stuff] YALL make up,” she wrote, addressing haters who accused her of lying about the shooting.

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?”

The ‘Savage’ rapper underwent surgery in July to remove the bullets after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to an incident involving her and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who was arrested that morning on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

Later that month, Megan Thee Stallion detailed the “super scary” experience in a tearful video criticising men for “cracking jokes” about the situation on social media. She also thanked her fans and loved ones for their support and well-wishes.

Wednesday’s deleted post also casually mentioned the record-breaking success of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ collaboration with Cardi B, which skyrocketed to No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after its splashy August 7 debut. This morning, the pair of rappers announced plans to give $1 million (Dh3.7 million) to 2,000 women — $500 apiece — who tweet #WAPParty via Cash App in honour of their mega-hit single.