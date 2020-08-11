1 of 12
The trailer for a documentary on late actor Robin Williams was recently released ahead of his death anniversary on August 11. ‘Robin’s Wish’ will delve into the star’s battle with Lewy Body Dementia, a debilitating neurological disease, and features interviews with Williams’ widow Susan Schneider Williams and friends.
Image Credit: HBO
2 of 12
Williams died by suicide on August 11, 2016, aged 63. It was said that the comedian had been suffering from anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses, which would later be attributed to Lewy Body Dementia. The movie releases in the US on September 1. In honour of the iconic star’s life, we look at 10 of his best movie roles.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 12
‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997): Williams made his mark in this drama as a gentle therapist who gets to the heart of lead character Will Hunting (Matt Damon), a troubled-yet-gifted man. The counselling sessions in the movie saw Williams’ warm personality shine through. He won an Oscar for best supporting actor on his fourth nomination in 1998.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 12
‘Aladdin’ (1992): No one can voice a character quite the way Williams voiced Genie. His animated cadence and comedic voice in this Disney classic not only left audiences in splits, but also added depth when needed and a sense of authority to the spirited character.
Image Credit: Disney
5 of 12
‘Jumanji’ (1995): Williams brought a joyful youthfulness to his role in this zany animal adventure. He was instantly believable as a grown man who is brought back to the real world after spending years trapped in a mystical game. Audiences fell in love with this boy trapped in a man’s body who saved the day.
Image Credit: IMDB
6 of 12
‘The Birdcage’ (1996): An underrated classic, this progressive and infinitely hilarious movie let Williams take his comedic talents to the next level. Playing the proud owner of a drag club, he was equal parts loud, expressive and humane.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 12
‘One Hour Photo’ (2002): Williams took on an unusually dark role in this thriller playing a lonely photo developer who becomes obsessed with a family. This movie kept audiences on edge with its unique, clinical cinematography and William’s brilliant acting.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 12
‘Awakenings’ (1990): There was something about Williams that made him perfect for roles where he was playing a loving and caring character. In this Academy Award-nominated film, he stars as a determined doctor trying to bring catatonic patients back to life. Robert De Niro as one of his patients is exceptional as well.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 12
‘Good Morning, Vietnam’ (1987): An iconic role, here Williams played a radio jockey working in Vietnam during the war. It is known for its oft-repeated comedic lines. The film got Williams his first Oscar nomination in 1987 for Best Actor and a Bafta Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 12
‘Insomnia’ (2002): This atmospheric psychological thriller film was directed by Christopher Nolan and is severely underrated. It featured the actor as creepy writer Walter Finch, who is caught in the middle of a murder investigation run by Al Pacino’s character Detective Will Dormer. This one will leave you at the edge of your seat.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 12
‘Mrs Doubtfire’ (1993): This family comedy saw the actor take on the role of a father who decides to dress up as an aged housekeeper amid a messy divorce. Williams’ comedic ability and the film’s iconic scenes (the one with the pie sticks out) took the film to great heights — it was the second-highest-grossing film of 1993 worldwide.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 12
‘Dead Poets Society’ (1989): Reading the words ‘Oh Captain! My Captain!’ still induces goosebumps years after the film’s release, party because of the tragedy surrounding Williams’ death. This teen drama saw the actor play an English teacher who inspires his students through his teaching of poetry.
Image Credit: Supplied