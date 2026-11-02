His continued partnership with Nike remains a key source of revenue. The agreement with the Bryant family was renewed in 2022, allowing the brand to release new versions of his signature shoes. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, has also played a central role in protecting and carrying forward his legacy, including through the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

A major boost came this year after New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Statue of Liberty’ during the game that secured the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years. The choice sparked a surge in demand for Bryant’s sneakers, both at retail and on the resale market according to Forbes.

Dubai: Kobe Bryant’s influence on basketball continues to generate millions, more than six years after his death. The Los Angeles Lakers legend remains one of the most recognisable names in sport, with his legacy extending well beyond his achievements on the court.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.