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Kobe Bryant earned $14 million in 2026 despite his tragic death in helicopter crash six years ago

Kobe Bryant's legacy fuels $14M earnings six years after his tragic passing

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant celebrates a shot by Steve Blake against the Houston Rockets during the second half of their NBA game in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2010.
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant celebrates a shot by Steve Blake against the Houston Rockets during the second half of their NBA game in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2010.
Reuters

Dubai: Kobe Bryant’s influence on basketball continues to generate millions, more than six years after his death. The Los Angeles Lakers legend remains one of the most recognisable names in sport, with his legacy extending well beyond his achievements on the court.

A major boost came this year after New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Statue of Liberty’ during the game that secured the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years. The choice sparked a surge in demand for Bryant’s sneakers, both at retail and on the resale market according to Forbes.

Bryant earned an estimated $14 million (Dh 51.41 million) in 2026, placing him 12th on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid dead celebrities. The ranking tracks income generated through sales, licensing, streaming and other sources.

His continued partnership with Nike remains a key source of revenue. The agreement with the Bryant family was renewed in 2022, allowing the brand to release new versions of his signature shoes. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, has also played a central role in protecting and carrying forward his legacy, including through the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Away from basketball, Bryant explored filmmaking, storytelling and business. His production company, Granity Studios, produced the animated short film ‘Dear Basketball’, which won an Academy Award in 2018. He also wrote books and established the Mamba Sports Academy to help young athletes develop.

Bryant died aged 41 in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Meanwhile, Quincy Jones topped the 2026 list with $150 million (Dh 550.87 million), followed by Michael Jackson at $140 million (Dh 514,15 million).

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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