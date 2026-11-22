First glimpse of Caitlin Clark at teammate Lexie Hull’s Mexico wedding emerges
Dubai: Caitlin Clark appears to have made it to Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull’s wedding in Mexico, with the first photograph of the basketball star from the celebrations emerging on social media.
There had been speculation over whether Clark would attend Hull’s wedding, but an Instagram Story shared by Calli Sutcliffe offered the first glimpse of her at the event.
Clark can be seen in the photograph alongside other guests, seemingly confirming her presence at the celebrations. However, her boyfriend Connor McCaffery was not visible in the picture. Another familiar face missing from the photograph was Clark’s Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham, who was also expected to attend.
The sighting comes days after Clark made another major announcement away from the basketball court. The 24-year-old confirmed that she and Nike have already started working on her third signature sneaker, the Caitlin 3.
Speaking at Nike’s Investor Day, Clark revealed that discussions around the third edition were already under way, even before the Caitlin 2 has arrived. “We’ve talked about Caitlin 3 already. So we’re working it,” she said.
The announcement underlines how quickly Nike is looking ahead with Clark’s signature line. Her first shoe, the Caitlin 1, was released in October and has attracted considerable attention since its launch. Work on the second edition is also under way.
Clark has maintained a close friendship with Hull and Cunningham through their time together at the Indiana Fever. Hull is marrying her longtime partner Will Matthiessen, with the wedding celebrations taking place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
While the Instagram Story has provided a glimpse of Clark at the wedding, fans will be watching for more pictures from the occasion, particularly to see whether Cunningham and McCaffery also make an appearance.