Caitlin Clark gets upset over Kelsey Mitchell's treatment

For Clark, the offseason now provides an opportunity to build on what she described as the best season of her career, while the Fever will look to turn their improved regular-season performance into a deeper playoff run next year.

The 24-year-old star has previously spoken out against racist and hateful abuse directed at WNBA players. In 2024, she said there was no place for racism, hateful comments or threats in the league and described people engaging in such behaviour as “trolls.”

“I think as her teammate it makes me upset … I think as far as people that have used me to demonstrate racist hate or rhetoric, that’s not something I stand for … It’s never been something I stand for,” Clark said.

“Playing with CC, and having the eyes that she got, we get a lot of flak just for being on her team,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, speaking during her own exit interview, discussed the added attention surrounding the Fever since Clark entered the WNBA. The veteran guard said playing for Indiana had been difficult at times because of the scrutiny that came with being Clark’s teammate.

The Fever were eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, losing 94-83 in Game 3 on October 1. A’ja Wilson scored 36 points as Las Vegas won the series 2-1 and ended Indiana’s campaign.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.