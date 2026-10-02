Caitlin Clark bracing for punishment after Indiana Fever's elimination

Meanwhile, the Iowa legend finished her final game of the season with 18 points, while Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 23. The Fever were eliminated by the Aces for the second consecutive season as Clark ends her third professional season with yet another disappointment and a possible fine.

Nevertheless, the Fever’s season has ended following their Game 3 loss. A’ja Wilson scored 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Las Vegas to a 94-83 victory. The Aces won the series 2-1 and advanced to the WNBA semifinals where they will face the winner of Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings’ series.

“It’s just so inconsistent. And you call an offensive foul on me and then I’m getting hit the same way on the defensive end and it’s a foul on me. It doesn’t make sense,” Clark said in the press conference after Game 2.

Turner, who played alongside Clark for the Fever in 2025, was pushed away by Clark as the Indiana star attempted to remove her from the group. Officials subsequently assessed technical fouls to both players. It was Clark’s second technical of the playoffs.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.