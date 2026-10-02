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Caitlin Clark bracing for punishment after Indiana Fever's elimination

Caitlin Clark faces scrutiny as Fever bows out of contention

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after being called for a flagrant foul on Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after being called for a flagrant foul on Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
AP

Dubai: Caitlin Clark could face a $500 (Dh 1,836) fine after receiving her second technical foul of the WNBA playoffs as the Indiana Fever were eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces.

The incident occurred early in Game 3 after officials called a personal foul on Fever guard Lexie Hull. With Indiana players gathering to discuss the call, Aces forward Brianna Turner joined the huddle.

Turner, who played alongside Clark for the Fever in 2025, was pushed away by Clark as the Indiana star attempted to remove her from the group. Officials subsequently assessed technical fouls to both players. It was Clark’s second technical of the playoffs.

Under WNBA rules, a player’s first two technical fouls in the playoffs carry a $500 fine. Clark had already received a technical in Game 2 against Las Vegas.

The incident came after Clark voiced her frustration with officiating following Game 2, when she fouled out during Indiana’s 99-89 victory.

“It’s just so inconsistent. And you call an offensive foul on me and then I’m getting hit the same way on the defensive end and it’s a foul on me. It doesn’t make sense,” Clark said in the press conference after Game 2.

Nevertheless, the Fever’s season has ended following their Game 3 loss. A’ja Wilson scored 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Las Vegas to a 94-83 victory. The Aces won the series 2-1 and advanced to the WNBA semifinals where they will face the winner of Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings’ series.

Meanwhile, the Iowa legend finished her final game of the season with 18 points, while Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 23. The Fever were eliminated by the Aces for the second consecutive season as Clark ends her third professional season with yet another disappointment and a possible fine. 

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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