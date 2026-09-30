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WNBA punishes A'ja Wilson over Indiana Fever fan incident

Aces star faces WNBA penalty for late-game clash with Indiana supporter

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
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A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces is visibly upset after entering the stands to confront a fan during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces is visibly upset after entering the stands to confront a fan during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
AFP-ANDY LYONS

Dubai: A’ja Wilson is set to be fined by WNBA after receiving a technical foul for confronting a courtside Indiana Fever fan during the Las Vegas Aces’ Game 2 loss on Tuesday.

The defending champions had a chance to close out their first-round playoff series after beating the Fever in Game 1. However, Indiana protected home court with a 99-89 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, forcing a decisive Game 3.

Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 27 points, seven rebounds and 15 assists, while Wilson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. The Aces star has scored 38 points in Game 1.

The incident involving Wilson came late in the fourth quarter after she was fouled by Sophie Cunningham while battling for position. Wilson then confronted a fan sitting courtside, forcing her teammates to intervene and pull her away.

Officials reviewed the incident and assessed Wilson a technical foul. Under WNBA rules, playoff technical-foul penalties reset for the postseason, with the first two technical fouls carrying a $500 (Dh 1,836) fine each.

The league will therefore punish the 4-time MVP based on the rulebook for her interaction with the fan.

Wilson addressed the incident after the game, describing the fan’s behaviour as “unacceptable”. She did not reveal exactly what was said but claimed the supporter came toward her and pointed at her.

The Fever said the fan was not removed from the arena because there was “no violation of the Fan Code of Conduct.” The supporter was reportedly removed from his seat initially but later allowed to return.

The series now moves back to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Thursday (Friday 5:00 AM in UAE), with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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