WNBA punishes A'ja Wilson over Indiana Fever fan incident

The Fever said the fan was not removed from the arena because there was “no violation of the Fan Code of Conduct.” The supporter was reportedly removed from his seat initially but later allowed to return.

Wilson addressed the incident after the game, describing the fan’s behaviour as “unacceptable”. She did not reveal exactly what was said but claimed the supporter came toward her and pointed at her.

The incident involving Wilson came late in the fourth quarter after she was fouled by Sophie Cunningham while battling for position. Wilson then confronted a fan sitting courtside, forcing her teammates to intervene and pull her away.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.