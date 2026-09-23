Meanwhile, Vitale has been battling cancer since 2021. However, the legendary College basketball announcer has stood tall in his battle. He joins many in sharing their shocking reaction to Spatola’s untimely death. The cause of his death is still unclear.

Before his television career, Spatola spent five years in the US Army after graduating from West Point. He later joined Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching staff at Duke, serving as an assistant from 2007 to 2012. During his time with the Blue Devils, Duke won the 2010 NCAA championship and four ACC tournament titles.

Spatola’s death has sent shockwaves through the college basketball community, with ESPN and Duke among those mourning his passing. The former Army player had been a familiar voice on ESPN and SiriusXM for more than a decade after moving into broadcasting.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.