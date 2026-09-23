GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Legendary announcer Dick Vitale shares heartbreaking message after ESPN analyst's death

College basketball community grieves as Dick Vitale pays tribute to Chris Spatola

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale calls the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans during the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 15, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale calls the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans during the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 15, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
AFP-ANDY LYONS

Dubai: Dick Vitale, one of the defining voices of American college basketball, has paid tribute to ESPN analyst Chris Spatola following the former Duke assistant coach’s unexpected death at the age of 47.

Spatola’s death has sent shockwaves through the college basketball community, with ESPN and Duke among those mourning his passing. The former Army player had been a familiar voice on ESPN and SiriusXM for more than a decade after moving into broadcasting.

Vitale shared his reaction on X, writing: “Heartbreaking learning about the passing of Chris Spatola - so so sad!”

Before his television career, Spatola spent five years in the US Army after graduating from West Point. He later joined Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching staff at Duke, serving as an assistant from 2007 to 2012. During his time with the Blue Devils, Duke won the 2010 NCAA championship and four ACC tournament titles.

Spatola also worked with Krzyzewski’s US national teams, including as a court coach during the 2008 Olympic gold-medal campaign.

Spatola also had a personal connection to Coach K, having married his daughter Jamie. The couple have three children.

Meanwhile, Vitale has been battling cancer since 2021. However, the legendary College basketball announcer has stood tall in his battle. He joins many in sharing their shocking reaction to Spatola’s untimely death. The cause of his death is still unclear.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mohammad Taha

Pakistani cricketer fined 10% after scoring 225 runs

Just now2m read
Kamalini

TN CM Vijay announces ₹7.5 million reward for Kamalini

24m ago2m read
Abhishek Bachchan at ETPL via Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan signs off after inaugural ETPL season

36m ago1m read
India's Manu Bhaker reacts at the end of the 10m air pistol women's Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre

Manu Bhaker loses Asian Games 2026 final

1h ago1m read