College basketball community grieves as Dick Vitale pays tribute to Chris Spatola
Dubai: Dick Vitale, one of the defining voices of American college basketball, has paid tribute to ESPN analyst Chris Spatola following the former Duke assistant coach’s unexpected death at the age of 47.
Spatola’s death has sent shockwaves through the college basketball community, with ESPN and Duke among those mourning his passing. The former Army player had been a familiar voice on ESPN and SiriusXM for more than a decade after moving into broadcasting.
Vitale shared his reaction on X, writing: “Heartbreaking learning about the passing of Chris Spatola - so so sad!”
Before his television career, Spatola spent five years in the US Army after graduating from West Point. He later joined Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching staff at Duke, serving as an assistant from 2007 to 2012. During his time with the Blue Devils, Duke won the 2010 NCAA championship and four ACC tournament titles.
Spatola also worked with Krzyzewski’s US national teams, including as a court coach during the 2008 Olympic gold-medal campaign.
Spatola also had a personal connection to Coach K, having married his daughter Jamie. The couple have three children.
Meanwhile, Vitale has been battling cancer since 2021. However, the legendary College basketball announcer has stood tall in his battle. He joins many in sharing their shocking reaction to Spatola’s untimely death. The cause of his death is still unclear.