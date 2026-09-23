He currently works as an analyst for CBS Sports and Amazon Prime Video and joined Fox Sports ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Reports have put his earnings from media work and other ventures at around £100,000 (Dh 489,820) a week.

The report also states that Henry and his partner Andrea Rajacic bought the Manhattan property in 2010 after a day of house-hunting. The duplex, located between SoHo and Tribeca, was later renovated and features terraces overlooking the Hudson River.

Henry has put his New York penthouse on the market for $25 million (Dh 91.81 million), 16 years after buying the property for nearly $15 million (Dh 55.08 million) following his move to the New York Red Bulls according to The Wall Street Journal.

Dubai: Thierry Henry has played for several clubs across the world. Having stayed in many cities and countries, the French legend has bought several properties. However now, he is getting rid of one.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.