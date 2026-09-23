GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Thierry Henry bought New York penthouse for $15 million in 2010; now lists it for $25 million

Football icon eyes $10m profit as Manhattan penthouse hits the market

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Staying with the Gunners, former striker Thierry Henry says he is keen to manage the London club, but he is still learning and needs more experience.
Staying with the Gunners, former striker Thierry Henry says he is keen to manage the London club, but he is still learning and needs more experience.
AFP

Dubai: Thierry Henry has played for several clubs across the world. Having stayed in many cities and countries, the French legend has bought several properties. However now, he is getting rid of one.

Henry has put his New York penthouse on the market for $25 million (Dh 91.81 million), 16 years after buying the property for nearly $15 million (Dh 55.08 million) following his move to the New York Red Bulls according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report also states that Henry and his partner Andrea Rajacic bought the Manhattan property in 2010 after a day of house-hunting. The duplex, located between SoHo and Tribeca, was later renovated and features terraces overlooking the Hudson River.

Henry spent four seasons with the Red Bulls before retiring in 2014. Since then, the Arsenal legend has built a career away from the pitch through coaching, broadcasting, business and investments.

He currently works as an analyst for CBS Sports and Amazon Prime Video and joined Fox Sports ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Reports have put his earnings from media work and other ventures at around £100,000 (Dh 489,820) a week.

Henry is also a shareholder in Italian club Como 1907, where he is reunited with former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas, who manages the team.

His property portfolio reportedly includes a £10 million (Dh 48.98 million) home in Hampstead, London, alongside the New York penthouse.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Henry’s net worth at $130 million (Dh 477.42 million) and his lifetime gross earnings at between $230-$250 million (Dh 844.67-918.12 million).

The latest property listing could add significantly to Henry’s real-estate wealth if it sells close to the $25 million asking price, giving the former France international a substantial return on his 2010 investment.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Red Bull's F1 driver Max Verstappen (3) celebrates winning the Max v 100 go-karting event at Silverstone.

Verstappen’s karting win at Silverstone makes headlines

3m read
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen removes his earpiece after a lap on the third day of the Formula One pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on February 28, 2025.

Verstappen beats 100 kart racers in just 14 of 30 laps

2m read
Erling Haaland #9 of Norway looks on before the international friendly match against Morocco at Red Bull Arena on June 7, 2026 in Harrison, New Jersey.

Watch: Erling Haaland stuns fans with dramatic new look

1m read
Four more years of full send.

Verstappen to stay at Red Bull until 2030 end

2m read