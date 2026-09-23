Football icon eyes $10m profit as Manhattan penthouse hits the market
Dubai: Thierry Henry has played for several clubs across the world. Having stayed in many cities and countries, the French legend has bought several properties. However now, he is getting rid of one.
Henry has put his New York penthouse on the market for $25 million (Dh 91.81 million), 16 years after buying the property for nearly $15 million (Dh 55.08 million) following his move to the New York Red Bulls according to The Wall Street Journal.
The report also states that Henry and his partner Andrea Rajacic bought the Manhattan property in 2010 after a day of house-hunting. The duplex, located between SoHo and Tribeca, was later renovated and features terraces overlooking the Hudson River.
Henry spent four seasons with the Red Bulls before retiring in 2014. Since then, the Arsenal legend has built a career away from the pitch through coaching, broadcasting, business and investments.
He currently works as an analyst for CBS Sports and Amazon Prime Video and joined Fox Sports ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Reports have put his earnings from media work and other ventures at around £100,000 (Dh 489,820) a week.
Henry is also a shareholder in Italian club Como 1907, where he is reunited with former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas, who manages the team.
His property portfolio reportedly includes a £10 million (Dh 48.98 million) home in Hampstead, London, alongside the New York penthouse.
Celebrity Net Worth estimates Henry’s net worth at $130 million (Dh 477.42 million) and his lifetime gross earnings at between $230-$250 million (Dh 844.67-918.12 million).
The latest property listing could add significantly to Henry’s real-estate wealth if it sells close to the $25 million asking price, giving the former France international a substantial return on his 2010 investment.