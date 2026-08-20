Verstappen to stay at Red Bull until 2030 end

Dutch driver had ignited rumours of a move next season, but has decided to stay put
After a lot of rumours about potential moves to teams like Mercedes and McLaren, Red Bulls’ Max Verstappen has finally committed to a new deal with the Milton Keynes-based outfit that will see him race for the team through to 2030.
The Dutchman first joined the Austrian team in 2016 in a mid-season promotion from sister team Toro Rosso (now named Racing Bulls), and has gone on to achieve a spectacular 71 victories and four Drivers’ Championships.
His most recent triumph in 2024 was followed by McLaren clinching both titles last season, when a stunning comeback by Verstappen resulted in him losing out on a fifth championship by just two points to Lando Norris.
However, Red Bull have dropped further down the pecking order under the new regulations, leading to speculation that the 28-year-old was beginning to explore options at other teams despite his previous contract lasting until 2028.
The announcement, which comes in the build-up to Verstappen’s home race in the Netherlands, brings a definitive end to all the talk and highlights his belief that under the leadership of Laurent Mekies, Red Bull will return to race-winning ways sooner rather than later.
"Four more years of full send. We are delighted to announce that Max has signed a contract extension with the team until the end of 2030," Red Bull said on X.
"This commitment is about more than continuing an already extraordinary alliance," the team added.
"It is a powerful statement of mutual trust and ambition – and a shared decision to shape the future together."
The uncompetitive nature of the Red Bull car this year had led many to even speculate that the mercurial Dutchman could leave Formula One entirely.
But Verstappen said he was keen to get the team back to winning ways.
"We have the best people and I'm excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again," he was quoted as saying.
The news adds even more spice to the last ever edition of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
Verstappen was unbeatable on his home track, winning the first three editions since it was reintroduced to the circuit in 2021.
But he has since been chasing McLaren in his own backyard, with Papaya drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claiming the last two races.
Verstappen is expected to don a special helmet for the occasion, inspired by the famous blue Delft pottery.
The promoters decided not to continue racing at Zandvoort, partly due to uncertainty over Verstappen's future given his importance for the popularity of the event.
"I have always said it: The team is like a second family for me and I feel very at home," said Verstappen.
"I came to the team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely," added Verstappen, using his trademark phrase.