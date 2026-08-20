Verstappen to stay at Red Bull until 2030 end

The Dutchman first joined the Austrian team in 2016 in a mid-season promotion from sister team Toro Rosso (now named Racing Bulls), and has gone on to achieve a spectacular 71 victories and four Drivers’ Championships.

After a lot of rumours about potential moves to teams like Mercedes and McLaren, Red Bulls’ Max Verstappen has finally committed to a new deal with the Milton Keynes-based outfit that will see him race for the team through to 2030.

The announcement, which comes in the build-up to Verstappen’s home race in the Netherlands, brings a definitive end to all the talk and highlights his belief that under the leadership of Laurent Mekies, Red Bull will return to race-winning ways sooner rather than later.

However, Red Bull have dropped further down the pecking order under the new regulations, leading to speculation that the 28-year-old was beginning to explore options at other teams despite his previous contract lasting until 2028.

His most recent triumph in 2024 was followed by McLaren clinching both titles last season, when a stunning comeback by Verstappen resulted in him losing out on a fifth championship by just two points to Lando Norris.

"I came to the team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely," added Verstappen, using his trademark phrase.

"I have always said it: The team is like a second family for me and I feel very at home," said Verstappen.

"We have the best people and I'm excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again," he was quoted as saying.

"Four more years of full send. We are delighted to announce that Max has signed a contract extension with the team until the end of 2030," Red Bull said on X.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.