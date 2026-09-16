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Watch: Max Verstappen beats 100 kart racers in just 14 of 30 laps

The four-time Formula 1 world champion started from 101st

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
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Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen removes his earpiece after a lap on the third day of the Formula One pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on February 28, 2025.
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen removes his earpiece after a lap on the third day of the Formula One pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on February 28, 2025.
AFP

Max Verstappen needed just 14 laps to overtake all 100 drivers in a spectacular Red Bull karting challenge at Silverstone on Wednesday.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion started from 101st and last on the grid in the 30-lap challenge, which was staged on a karting circuit at the Silverstone venue. But Verstappen tore through the enormous field, completing the challenge in around 35 minutes.

The event, titled ‘Max vs 100’, featured a host of influencers and content creators.

With the circuit taking more than two minutes per lap, Verstappen faced the unusual task of overtaking 100 karts while starting at the back.

Extraordinary getaway

He made an extraordinary getaway, passing around 15 drivers before even reaching the start line. He then continued slicing through the field, overtaking another 15 karts between the opening corners.

A pile-up at Turn 3 caused further chaos, allowing Verstappen to pick his way through the stranded karts. By the end of the opening lap, he had climbed all the way to 37th.

He was up to 24th by the end of the third lap and broke into the top 20 on the following lap. By the end of the fifth lap, Verstappen had moved into the top 10.

After 14 laps, Verstappen made the decisive move on the final kart, completing his remarkable comeback from 101st to first.

“That was simply lovely,” Verstappen said afterwards. “It was a lot of fun.

“The first lap was insane. I got a bit lucky there. It was very fun and very chaotic,” he added.

Verstappen will return to Formula 1 action at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from September 24-26.

Related Topics:
Formula-OneFormula1

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