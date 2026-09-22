Giants fear season-ending knee surgery for rising star quarterback
Dubai: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery after further tests showed that his injury is worse than initially believed.
“Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery,” ESPN reported.
Dart suffered the injury during the Giants’ opening drive in their 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. He was hit high by Byron Young while Josaiah Stewart made contact with his legs, causing Dart’s left knee to buckle. He immediately grabbed his knee and was eventually ruled out.
Initial reports suggested a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL), with coach John Harbaugh saying the injury was “in the neighbourhood” of an MCL sprain. However, further testing has raised concerns that the problem could require surgery.
The injury is another setback for Dart, who has dealt with injuries throughout his playing career. In college, he tore the meniscus in his right knee at USC in 2021 and required surgery. He also suffered a shoulder injury in 2023 and a sprained ankle during the 2024 season. He played through several of those setbacks.
Dart entered the 2026 season after an impressive rookie campaign. He threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games last season.
He also opened this season with three touchdown passes against Dallas Cowboys before the latest injury.
If surgery is required, the Giants could be without their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, with Jameis Winston taking up the QB1 role.