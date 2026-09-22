GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Giants QB Jaxson Dart likely out for season amid surgery decision

Giants fear season-ending knee surgery for rising star quarterback

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants leaves the field before preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 28, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants leaves the field before preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 28, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
AFP-ELSA

Dubai: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery after further tests showed that his injury is worse than initially believed.

“Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery,” ESPN reported.

Dart suffered the injury during the Giants’ opening drive in their 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. He was hit high by Byron Young while Josaiah Stewart made contact with his legs, causing Dart’s left knee to buckle. He immediately grabbed his knee and was eventually ruled out.

Initial reports suggested a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL), with coach John Harbaugh saying the injury was “in the neighbourhood” of an MCL sprain. However, further testing has raised concerns that the problem could require surgery.

The injury is another setback for Dart, who has dealt with injuries throughout his playing career. In college, he tore the meniscus in his right knee at USC in 2021 and required surgery. He also suffered a shoulder injury in 2023 and a sprained ankle during the 2024 season. He played through several of those setbacks.

Dart entered the 2026 season after an impressive rookie campaign. He threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games last season.

He also opened this season with three touchdown passes against Dallas Cowboys before the latest injury.

If surgery is required, the Giants could be without their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, with Jameis Winston taking up the QB1 role.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants walks back to the locker room after being injured in a play against Byron Young #0 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

John Harbaugh shares Jaxson Dart injury update

2m read
Asad Dandia conducts a guided tour about Malcolm X in the Harlem area of New York on August 22, 2026.

NY's Muslims reclaim their city after 9/11 backlash

4m read
Roger Federer tries to hold back his tears during his induction ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, August 29, 2026, in Newport, R.I.

Watch: Federer gets emotional as he enters Hall of Fame

2m read
This handout photo released from the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court on August 20, 2026 shows Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin (C) during a trial in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province.

China jails Evergrande founder, fines property giant

3m read